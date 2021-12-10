"He's a scared child" - AEW star takes shots at MJF 

AEW star Eddie Kingston briefly discussed his thoughts on MJF as well as being a favorite among AEW fans.

Eddie Kingston is currently feuding with Daniel Garcia and 2point0. After beating Garcia on Rampage, Kingston was attacked by 2point0 leading to Chris Jericho coming down from commentary to make the save.

Eddie Kingston was recently a guest on Rasslin' hosted by Brandon F. Walker. Speaking of MJF, Kingston felt that his demeanor was all an act and inside he was a scared little child:

"I think he's just a scared child who's acting like an ass****. I think that is all an act for him. This is all a gimmick to him and he's actually very scared and I'm looking dead in the camera, I hope he's seeing this and understands what I'm saying, he's a scared child, like a lot of people in the locker room."

Eddie Kingston on being a fan favourite in AEW

Eddie Kingston was also asked about why he felt fans gravitated towards him. Kingston said he had no idea and was just being himself:

I have no idea why fans like me. I just do what I do. I'm not out there to be a 'good guy' or a 'bad guy', I'm just out there to be myself. I think of myself... I'm always the good guy in my own story, you know what I mean, I could be the villain in someone else's story.

This week on AEW Dynamite, Eddie Kingston's current rivals 2point0 were in eight-man tag action, teaming up with The Acclaimed in a losing effort against Jurassic Express and The Varsity Blondes.

The finish saw Daniel Garcia trying to get involved from ringside which led to Eddie Kingston coming out from the back and stopping him. Kingston was later attacked backstage by 2point0 and Daniel Garcia.

If any quotes are used from this interview, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit Rasslin' with Brandon F. Walker.

