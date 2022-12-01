"He's scared" - WWE Hall of Famer reveals the one thing that terrifies Mark Henry (Exclusive)

Former World Heavyweight Champion Mark Henry has made a career of squashing wrestlers week after week. He is currently signed to AEW as a commentator and backstage interviewer. Former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long recently shared what Henry fears the most.

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry began wrestling in the late '90s. He quickly made an impact in the Stamford-based promotion as he joined the popular faction, The Nation of Domination, with Farooq, D'Lo Brown, Kama Mustafa, and The Rock.

In 2021 Henry signed with AEW and has been an active member of the Rampage commentary booth and also conducts the pre-match backstage interviews ahead of the show's main event.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda's One on One, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long shared an interesting fact about Mark Henry. Former wrestler and co-host of the show, Mac Davis, talked about Henry's fear of scary movies, ghosts, etc.

Teddy Long added to that by mentioning that The World's Strongest Man is terrified of needles.

“Well and he don’t take shots either, he’s scared of needles,” Teddy Long said. [25:37 - 25:40]

Teddy Long shares crazy story about a wrestler pranking Mark Henry

During the same episode of One on One, Teddy Long talked about wrestlers back in the day pranking other members of the roster. The WWE Hall of Famer shared that once, one of the wrestlers pranked the AEW star by giving him a sandwich stuffed with human feces.

“One time they made Mark Henry a s*** sandwich… Oh brother, he lost it. You don’t make a s*** sandwich. Mark is a gentle giant too but now you can piss him off.” [24:23 - 25:01]

Henry hung up his wrestling boots back in 2018. His final match was the Greatest Royal Rumble match that took place in Saudi Arabia.

