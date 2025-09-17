  • home icon
  • "He's showing up at All Out," "TK won't want want him" -Fans erupt to the possibility of ex-WWE star's AEW debut

By Ishan Dubey
Modified Sep 17, 2025 10:58 GMT
AEW President Tony Khan (Image via AEW's Youtube)

AEW has been known to acquire a lot of talent from WWE ever since it's inception back in 2019. In a recent interview , AEW star Ricochet recently stated that he doesn't mind if Tony Khan brings former WWE star Karrion Kross to his company.

Ricochet appeared in an interview on the Ariel Helwani Show recently. He was asked if he would like to see Karrion Kross in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Ricochet replied to this by saying he would love to see Kross have matches with guys like Konosuke Takeshita and Will Ospreay.

Karrion Kross recently departed from WWE after his match with Sami Zayn at SummerSlam. Kross had a great rivalry with Sami Zayn this year which led to a trilogy between the two which Zayn ended up winning. After this, Kross didn't re-sign with the Stamford-based promotion which led to his departure.

Fans were really rooting for Kross to resign with WWE and receive a big push which didn't end up happening. After this, Ricochet's statement sparked a lot of different reactions.

"He's showing up at all out isn't he?!?!" A fan wrote.
"Kross is too much of a WWE fanboy. TK won't want want him cause of that." Another fan wrote.
Check out some other fan reactions here:

AEW President Tony Khan recently announced a huge contract signing for Dynamite

All Out is only a few weeks away with a huge card stacked for the event. Hangman Adam Page is set to defend his World Championship against the TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher at the show.

Ahead of the big match, Tony Khan recently announced the contract signing for the match for the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

"All Out Contract Signing for Hangman Page vs Kyle Fletcher, AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Ρage + TΝΤ Champίon @kylefletcherpro will sign the contract for their #AEWAllOut ppv World Title match, TOMORROW!" he wrote.

It will be interesting to see what goes down during the segment on Wednesday.

