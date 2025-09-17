"He's showing up at All Out," "TK won't want want him" -Fans erupt to the possibility of ex-WWE star's AEW debut

AEW has been known to acquire a lot of talent from WWE ever since it's inception back in 2019. In a recent interview , AEW star Ricochet recently stated that he doesn't mind if Tony Khan brings former WWE star Karrion Kross to his company. Ricochet appeared in an interview on the Ariel Helwani Show recently. He was asked if he would like to see Karrion Kross in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Ricochet replied to this by saying he would love to see Kross have matches with guys like Konosuke Takeshita and Will Ospreay. Karrion Kross recently departed from WWE after his match with Sami Zayn at SummerSlam. Kross had a great rivalry with Sami Zayn this year which led to a trilogy between the two which Zayn ended up winning. After this, Kross didn't re-sign with the Stamford-based promotion which led to his departure. Fans were really rooting for Kross to resign with WWE and receive a big push which didn't end up happening. After this, Ricochet's statement sparked a lot of different reactions.&quot;He's showing up at all out isn't he?!?!&quot; A fan wrote.nash nache @nashwideoutLINK@Ace109610 He’s showing up at all out isn’t he?!?!&quot;Kross is too much of a WWE fanboy. TK won't want want him cause of that.&quot; Another fan wrote.Trevor @trevor_danilesLINK@Ace109610 Kross is too much of a WWE fanboy. TK won’t want want him cause of that.Check out some other fan reactions here:¯\\_(ツ)_/¯ @lnhaIeExhaleLINK@Ace109610 nobody wants to see karrion kross vs will ospreayDay’na Andrews @AndrewsDay99LINK@Ace109610 Let him be in ROH and grind is way to dynamite bro needs to rework his style if he’s gonna be anywhere near an AEW ring.Gus Nouvelle @WolferusYTLINK@Ace109610 Wouldn’t Kross and moreso Scarlett have a problem with Don Callis?last name Munch first name Rodney @Johndl1987LINK@Ace109610 Kross is probably the Americano dude.AEW President Tony Khan recently announced a huge contract signing for DynamiteAll Out is only a few weeks away with a huge card stacked for the event. Hangman Adam Page is set to defend his World Championship against the TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher at the show.Ahead of the big match, Tony Khan recently announced the contract signing for the match for the upcoming episode of Dynamite. &quot;All Out Contract Signing for Hangman Page vs Kyle Fletcher, AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Ρage + TΝΤ Champίon @kylefletcherpro will sign the contract for their #AEWAllOut ppv World Title match, TOMORROW!&quot; he wrote.Tony Khan @TonyKhanLINK#SeptemberToRemember 8pm ET/7pm CT Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite TOMORROW! All Out Contract Signing for Hangman Page vs Kyle Fletcher AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page + TNT Champion @kylefletcherpro will sign the contract for their #AEWAllOut ppv World Title match TOMORROW!It will be interesting to see what goes down during the segment on Wednesday.