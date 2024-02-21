"He’s smaller than Liv Morgan," "Looks washed up in AEW" - Fans concerned as ex-WWE star's recent photo surfaces online

An AEW star's recent photo is going viral online, and fans are concerned about his well-being. The name in question is former NXT Champion Adam Cole.

The Panama City Playboy sustained an ankle injury in September 2023 and has been out of action ever since. However, he regularly makes appearances on AEW TV. Cole plays a heel character after revealing himself as The Devil at Worlds End 2023 and betraying his long-time ally, MJF.

A backstage photo of Cole and his stablemate, Wardlow, recently went viral. Fans on Twitter claimed that the 34-year-old star looked sick in the picture. While some expressed concern over his health, others made fun of his height, comparing him to WWE star Liv Morgan.

Check out some of the fan reactions below.

Many Twitter users believed Adam Cole's WWE run was better than his ongoing AEW stint:

One fan wanted the former NXT Champion to go back to WWE:

AEW fans are mad at Tony Khan for not booking Adam Cole properly

It has been a while since Adam Cole set foot inside the squared circle. The veteran's last match took place at All Out 2023 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. He teamed up with his former Better Than You Bay Bay teammate, MJF, to defeat The Dark Order in an ROH World Tag Team Title bout.

Fans believe that the Tony Khan-led creative team has not used Cole properly in the promotion since he got hurt. The former NXT Champion's Devil storyline with MJF received praise from viewers. However, there hasn't been much progress in the program after Worlds End. This has drawn criticism from many in the pro wrestling world.

It will be interesting to see when The Panama City Playboy will return to the squared circle.

Are you enjoying Cole's current gimmick in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below.

