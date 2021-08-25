"Mercifully short" - Jim Cornette comments on Jon Moxley's match on AEW Rampage

Jim Cornette has reviewed Jon Moxley's segment and main event match from AEW Rampage: The First Dance.

In a recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran spoke about Moxley's split-screen promo against Daniel Garcia and how he realized the match wouldn't take much time, given AEW only had a few minutes for the main event.

Cornette also gave his take on Garcia's performance, stating that the rising star is "somehow good and bad" at the same time.

"Moxley is pissed at him and he's going to f**k Garcia up is what his promo was basically about." Cornette added, "That was our main event which was mercifully short. Because they came upon this thing with 6 or 8 minutes on the air and Moxley was still a 100 yards from the ring, playing Wild Things, so I was like, 'Okay, this won't be bad because it will be short.' And, of course, Moxley swarmed him and suplexed him and kicked the s**t out of him and Garcia is somehow good and bad at the same time."

Cornette believes Daniel Garcia has potential, is quite fit, and seems to be in shape.

According to him, Garcia's relative inexperience showed during some instances, but Jon Moxley was never really in serious trouble, as the latter is still being portrayed as "a main event guy" by AEW.

"I think he has potential, he is very thin but he's fit, he's in shape and he's serious," stated Cornette. "And there are some things that he did that I think is greenness, I don't know where he comes from but potential there, he went for some leg locks and tap outs and Moxley was never in any serious trouble as he shouldn't be because he's still being portrayed as a main event guy and we don't know about old Daniel here and 2.0."

Major match for Jon Moxley at All Out possibly canceled

Previous reports had suggested that Jon Moxley could face Hiroshi Tanahashi at the All Out pay-per-view next month.

After Moxley called out The Ace in a promo, it did seem AEW and NJPW were heading in that direction, but that isn't the case anymore.

Tanahashi is set to defend the IWGP United States Championship against Kota Ibushi in Japan on September 4, a day before the All Out event takes place in Chicago.

It remains to be seen what plans AEW has in store for Jon Moxley.

