"He's tanked the company" - WWE veteran blasts Jon Moxley; makes huge prediction

A WWE veteran blasted Jon Moxley recently. He even made a prediction about his upcoming match.

Jim Cornette is the latest to comment on Jon Moxley. Last year, Moxley turned heel and formed the Death Riders. After winning the AEW World Championship, he has embarked on a dominant reign, laying out every AEW star who has tried to dethrone him. Mox's most recent victim was Cope. He's now set to defend his title at AEW Dynasty against Swerve Strickland in what may be his toughest challenge to date.

Speaking on his Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette claimed that Moxley has tanked the company since becoming champion. He also predicted that Swerve Strickland won't win this title match because it's not his time yet, even though it is time for Moxley to lose the title.

"There's still a pulse in if we hit with the defibrillator every once in a while, you know, we can get a heartbeat. Let's hold off till the stadium show to put an end to this f***ing lunatic and the way he's tanked the company. Swerve ain't gonna win this because, like I said, it's not time. They haven't built, I mean, it's past time for Moxley to lose, but they haven't built this up where this would be the culmination of anything, and they're supposed to be in a stadium in a couple of months." [10:30 - 11:00]

Tony Khan commented on Jon Moxley and Cope's dangerous spot from their match

A couple of weeks ago, Jon Moxley defended his AEW World title in a street fight against Cope. During the bout, Cope suplexed Mox onto a spiked bat. The spot was gruesome, as the spikes stuck to Mox's back in a shocking manner. The spot was criticized by many in the wrestling community for being too dangerous.

During a recent AEW Dynasty media call, Tony Khan discussed the street fight, describing it as a big success in terms of social media views.

"It was a great Street Fight, Mox versus Cope. It was a big success for us. If you look, the video has been watched millions of times across multiple platforms, and the show delivered. It was a great event for AEW. It was a dangerous moment in the match when Jon Moxley landed on Spike and Spike went into Moxley's back in the form of all those nails."

It will be interesting to see if Jon Moxley will retain his title at AEW Dynasty.

