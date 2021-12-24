"He's truly amazing" - Sting praises top AEW talent

In a recent interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, legendary wrestler Sting commented on CM Punk's ability to draw a crowd. Sting not only praised Punk's ability today, but likened him to late wrestling legends, The Road Warriors.

“CM Punk, he’s truly amazing to me,” said Sting. “Hearing the crowd respond to him, it’s made me turn back the clock and think of all the different memorable reactions over the years to different wrestlers. I’ve especially been thinking about The Road Warriors. Animal was really big on that. He would say, ‘This guy got a huge pop, but it wasn’t a Road Warrior pop.’ That’s what Punk gets.” - Sting on CM Punk. H/T: WrestleZone

Sting has over three decades of pro wrestling experience. And while fans might already consider CM Punk to be 'The Greatest in the World' getting praised by 'The Icon' takes that to the next level.

Whether or not Punk will team up with Sting and Darby Allin in the future is still something to wonder about. However, the trio made a great team in their one match together.

Sting is the best booked legendary wrestler in professional wrestling

At 62, Sting is one of the oldest people signed to AEW and one of the most experienced wrestlers still active in the ring. While most legends return sporadically or become managers, the Stinger still keeps up with perfomers who are young enough to be his grandchildren.

No other legendary wrestler has been booked this well, as often times they come off as aged and lose the spark they once had. Sting is still The Icon, and has somehow remained fit enough to keep his original move set.

Even though Sting likely won't - and shouldn't - win any more championships, The Icon will definitely still be busy with Darby Allin for some time to come.

