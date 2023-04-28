"He's trying to clear his name" - Veteran thinks Vince McMahon's return jeopardized WWE legend's position 

WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon's return to the promotion has upset scores of fans online, but could his presence have affected those who recently returned? William Regal's AEW departure shocked fans, but despite this, he is yet to appear on screen, and Jim Cornette believes McMahon could've had a hand in this.

Tony Khan notably detailed his side of how William Regal left AEW during a media call and mentioned his mother's sickness, which occurred at the same time. Regal recently took to social media to respond to many fans accusing him of using Khan in his time of need, leading many to believe that things are additionally not going well in WWE.

During the recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the veteran detailed the Twitter exchange between William Regal and the online AEW fanbase.

"Well, I saw that he was on Twitter and he’s trying to clear his name. (…) Apparently, the AEW fans are still p**ed at poor ol’ William Regal for bailing out of that lunatic asylum, and their blistering him for doing so, and taking advantage of Tony’s good nature." [00:25 to 01:22]

Cornette continued, speculating that Vince McMahon's return could have affected Regal's plans in the Stamford-based promotion.

"We do not know that they’re [WWE] letting William Regal do whatever the f**k that he wanted to do originally in WWE/NXT now, ‘cause Vince is back! And he’s the one that fired Regal the last time. So maybe Regal didn’t get to go to NXT and they sent him somewhere else?" [04:02 to 04:23]

Jim Cornette believes that Tony Khan mishandled the situation with the WWE veteran

Tony Khan has been criticized by many veterans online for his mishandling of controversial issues surrounding AEW, such as the infamous Brawl Out Incident. However, Cornette believes that Khan could have also done better with Regal's departure.

Continuing on the same episode, Jim Cornette criticized Khan and held him responsible for the Twitter mob going after William Regal.

"I think Regal – his feelings are hurt that people think ill of him over that and the reason why people think ill of him is because of what Tony Khan said. (...) And then, giving Regal like a 'Choose Your Own Adventure book' where they gave him three different send-offs. So Tony, again, botched a situation that he was in over his head about." [08:43 to 09:20]

It remains to be seen whether Regal will resume his former position in the Stamford-based promotion, but fans have long since clamored for him to become an on-screen authority figure in pro wrestling again.

