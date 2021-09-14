"He's upstaged by a bigger star" – Wrestling veteran slams AEW's booking of Adam Cole

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently shared his views on AEW's booking of its latest signing, Adam Cole. The legendary manager was far from impressed with how Cole has been used so far in Tony Khan's promotion.

Speaking on his podcast, Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette stated that Adam Cole should have been presented as a big star straight away. He argued that owing to Cole's exploits in WWE NXT as the leader of The Undisputed Era, fans would have easily bought into him as a star performer.

Can you hear this GIF, BAY BAY?



Order the replay of #AEWAllOut to see @AdamColePro's shocking debut and more incredible moments from the biggest show in #AEW history: https://t.co/29mWMvL76S pic.twitter.com/ICyj4wwVrH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 7, 2021

Jim Cornette added that AEW failed to capitalize upon Adam Cole's buzz by putting him in a group instead of booking him as a solo act. Furthermore, Cornette pointed out that Cole was upstaged by "bigger" stars during his debut at All Out 2021, and later on AEW Dynamite.

Cornette thinks despite getting big entrances during both his appearances, Cole was eventually overshadowed by an even bigger star and entrance (Bryan Danielson).

"It's been five years he's (Adam Cole) been in NXT leading the Undisputed Era. People could give a sh*t, and many people don't even know that they (Cole and The Young Bucks) used to be together in the indies. But regardless, you get a guy the level of Cole with the buzz that he had, and you put him in a group and make him one of the boys instead of a standout right at the start. But he's been in a position twice where he gets upstaged by bigger stars. Think about this, where else could you put Adam Cole in a position, where on the pay-per-view and here (Dynamite) he gets big entrances, and within minutes he's upstaged by a bigger star, bigger entrance." said Jim Cornette

Adam Cole will make his in-ring debut on this week's AEW Dynamite

Adam Cole would have the chance to impress fans who are disappointed with his booking on this week's AEW Dynamite. The Panama City Playboy would get into the ring with Elite "Hunter" Kazarian in a match that marks the former's first match in Tony Khan's promotion.

Though Kazarian is sure to put up a brave fight, Cole is the favorite to win and build momentum ahead of teased matches with Christian Cage, Jungle Boy, and Bryan Danielson.

Do you agree with Jim Cornette's assessment of Adam Cole's AEW booking? Sound off in the comments section below.

