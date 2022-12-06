"He's worthless as an attraction" - Jim Cornette calls former AEW World Champion biggest disappointment & accuses him of instigating backstage fights

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette has once again blasted former AEW World Champion Hangman Page. His comments came following Page's surprising return on the most recent edition of Dynamite.

Hangman arrived at the November 30th edition of Dynamite with a purpose, as he sought revenge on Jon Moxley, which led to the two brawling all over the arena. Moxley was the man who put Page on the shelf following their AEW World Championship match on the "Title Tuesday" edition of Dynamite in October. During the bout, Mox concussed the challenger with a "King-Kong Lariat."

Despite many people being very happy to see Hangman Page back, Jim Cornette expressed that he is not one of them. He gave his thoughts on the Anxious Millennial Cowboy on the most recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience podcast.

"[Hangman] Page was the biggest disappointment that they’ve had as a world champion, and he’s added nothing to make himself anymore interesting, just that droop dog expression he comes out with on his face.” [5:15-5:34]

In the past, Cornette has blamed Page for being responsible for CM Punk's relationship with AEW becoming strained in the first place. He once again referenced that opinion here, as he claimed that the former world champion is being rewarded rather than punished.

“They’re rewarding [Hangman] Page again for pretty much starting this whole g** d**n fiasco, he’s worthless as an attraction to begin with because the only people at this point who want to see that bland boring a** imitation cowboy face are the same people that want to see the EVP’s which is shrinking by the week. It’s the whole clown club." [4:54-5:14]

It will certainly be interesting to see how Page's story develops following his return to the promotion.

Hangman Page had a very successful reign as the AEW World Champion

Whether Jim Cornette likes it or not, a lot of people were very happy to see Hangman Page win the AEW World Championship from Kenny Omega at Full Gear 2021.

Following the show, Page put together a very impressive list of title defenses during his 197-day reign. He defeated the likes of Lance Archer, Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole, the latter of which he defeated on two different occasions.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Hangman Page vs. Adam Cole for the AEW World Championship is official for AEW Revolution. Hangman Page vs. Adam Cole for the AEW World Championship is official for AEW Revolution. https://t.co/vgto4Yl7KS

It wasn't until the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in May 2022 that Hangman was finally dethroned by CM Punk. The Second City Saint would sadly have to vacate the title less than a week later after breaking his foot.

