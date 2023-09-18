"He seems pretty well p***ed off" – Dutch Mantell says he likes AEW star's 'personal' touch in his promos

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell has admitted that he is a big fan of a popular AEW star for being able to make all of his promo and interview segments feel unique and personal.

The star in question is NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion, Eddie Kingston, who has vowed to himself and to his fans that he will destroy Claudio Castagnoli at the upcoming "Grand Slam" edition of AEW Dynamite.

To set up their 'Title vs. Title' match at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Claudio and Eddie recently had a sit-down interview with Tony Schiavone to build up the match. On a recent edition of "Story Time with Dutch Mantell" the wrestling veteran revealed that he enjoys Kingston's ability to seem physically angry in all of his promos.

"l do like the way Eddie [Kingston] does his interviews because he makes them personal, and by the way he talks, he seems pretty well p***ed off. So that’s what I go by and I think this would be a pretty good match because I like both those guys. I like the way Eddie Kingston is straight to the point and—he tells him later on in this interview, 'You met my mother,' and he (Claudio) wants to say something about the mother and he said, 'Yeah go ahead.' Eddie was telling him, 'Yeah go ahead say something, I’m daring you to say it."

Expand Tweet

Dutch went on to say that he enjoyed the recent sit-down interview, and that the two men got the message that they were trying to convey across to the audience nicely.

"They make their point of the next match you know, Cesaro or Claudio is going to put up his title and they’re going to end this once and for all, and I didn’t think it was one of the—it’s actually not a bad interview. I think they showed they don’t like each other, their words conveyed that, or did to me, and I kind of liked it."

Eddie Kingston and Claudio Castagnoli won't be the only ones fighting over gold at AEW Grand Slam

The third-annual "Grand Slam" event is certainly shaping up to be two shows full of exciting matches, and while Eddie Kingston and Claudio Castagnoli might be fighting over two championships, they won't be the only ones with gold on their minds.

On Dynamite, Jon Moxley will look to defend his AEW International Championship against Rey Fenix, Toni Storm will challenge Saraya for the Women's Championship with the dream of becoming the first-ever three-time champion, and MJF will defend his beloved 'Triple B' against Samoa Joe.

Expand Tweet

Following on from Dynamite, Rampage will also be a night full of championship matches, with The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn defending their AEW World Trios Championships against The Dark Order, while The Young Bucks and Hangman Page will try to dethrone The Mogul Embassy and become the new ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions.

Are you excited for AEW's Grand Slam week? Let us know in the comments section below!

Please credit "Story Time with Dutch Mantell" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.