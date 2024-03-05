“He is shredded” - WWE veteran feels one of Sting’s sons could be a wrestler

A WWE veteran just praised one of Sting’s sons and said that he could easily be a wrestler. Both sons of The Icon showed up at the AEW Revolution 2024 Pay-Per-View and helped their father in his retirement match.

The veteran who showered praises on one of The Icon’s sons is none other than Matt Morgan. Morgan was speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast when he said the following:

“But kid that was in the NWO, Stinger, dude, he is shredded. He could be a wrestler. I know it sounds crazy just watching him do that. He was cut, he had the traps.” [4:16 - 4:32]

Later on in the interview, Morgan floated the idea of whether Sting’s son would get into wrestling. Matt had just one emphatic and simple answer that could excite a lot of fans.

“If they wanna do it, yeah," Matt Morgan said. [10:09 - 10:11]

It will be interesting to see if the WWE Hall of Famer's sons do get into wrestling. If they do, they already have a seal of approval from a wrestling veteran.

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis sent a message to Sting

Sting has a lot of fans across the wrestling world, and one of them is WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis.

Before The Icon's retirement match at the AEW Revolution 2024 Pay-Per-View, Aldis took to X/Twitter to send a heartfelt message to the WWE Hall of Famer.

"🦂 @Sting, you're a wonderful man and a true icon. I hope tonight is everything you hope for. Congratulations on an incredible career, and thank you for having faith in me. Tear it up tonight! #ThankYouSting," Nick Aldis shared.

Given his longevity, there are a lot of people who admire The Vigilante, and Aldis is clearly one of them.

