"He should sprint to NXT" - Fans divided over AEW star's future amid lengthy absence from Tony Khan's promotion

AEW President Tony Khan has assembled a star-studded roster in recent years. While many talents have enjoyed significant success in the company, some have failed to gain momentum. Fans on X/Twitter recently reacted to a performer's future in the promotion.

The AEW star in question is Miro. He signed with the Tony Khan-led promotion in 2020 after a stellar run in WWE. He performed in the global juggernaut under the Rusev moniker for a decade. Since joining All Elite Wrestling, The Redeemer has held the TNT Title once. However, he has been away from the company's programming since the Worlds End pay-per-view in December 2023.

An X/Twitter user, AEWBlog recently discussed whether fans missed seeing Miro on All Elite Wrestling television.

"Do you miss MIRO in AEW? Does he still fit in the mix of the current path AEW is heading towards? Miro’s #AEW All Out 2021 entrance," the post read.

The post went viral, as many fans reacted to it. A viewer claimed that the former TNT Champion had been injured for the past three years. Meanwhile, one user asked him to join WWE NXT.

"Miro's been 'injured' for most of the last 3 years and is divorcing half his gimmick. I wish things would have gone better with him," one post read.

"He should sprint to NXT," a fan wrote.

"I forgot he was still contracted lmao," one user posted.

A fan believed that Miro hurt his momentum in All Elite Wrestling due to alleged ego issues. Another X/Twitter user said they liked The Redeemer but believed the latter wasn't committed to the company.

"Not really, he has become a difficult talent....he killed his own momentum due to his arrogance & ego," another post read.

"I liked Miro, but it seems like he’s not committed to AEW, so I can’t really be a***d to support him anymore," a fan posted.

Miro has been away from All Elite Wrestling for the past six months. At Worlds End, he defeated Andrade after receiving some help from CJ Perry.

Wrestling veteran thinks Tony Khan has agreed to pay MJF $15 million annually

Tony Khan has secured the services of many high-profile free agents lately. Former WWE star Mercedes Mone debuted in All Elite Wrestling in March 2024. Meanwhile, reports indicated that The CEO became the highest-paid female pro wrestler after inking a deal with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Now, there are rumors that MJF, who returned to AEW at Double or Nothing 2024, has signed a lucrative contract with the company. During his interview on Behind the Turnbuckle, Jonathan Coachman predicted that Tony Khan could have agreed to pay $15 million to The Devil annually.

"He's starting to spread his wings outside of pro wrestling, so now when he comes back (...) Tony Khan, no matter what price he had to pay, there was no way he could let MJF walk out the door. It couldn't happen. It couldn't happen, and MJF knew it, and that's why I believe he said, 'You know what, Tony? I'll come back at Double or Nothing, give me five months to get back in shape, and we'll get this new deal done.' It's probably for four years, around $60 million." [From 07:05 to 07:31]

MJF lost the AEW World Championship to Samoa Joe at Worlds End 2023, and disappeared from TV for a while, igniting rumors that he was getting ready for a run in WWE. However, he returned to All Elite Wrestling at Double or Nothing this year.