Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell had a lot to say about Jungle Boy following his angle against Christian Cage and Luchasaurus on AEW Rampage.

Jungle Boy has been feuding against the duo for many months now. However, an injury to Captain Charisma turned the focus of the feud toward Jack Perry and Luchasuarus. On Rampage, Jungle Boy challenged Luchasaurus to a steel cage match at Full Gear.

Dutch Mantell, on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, questioned the rationale behind Jungle Boy challenging a much bigger opponent to a steel cage match.

"Well, to me, I thought the kid. He was stupid for making that. How does that stack the deck against you? You put yourself in a cage against the guy that's twice your size. I don't get it. I don't know. They completely missed me there. I didn't understand that at all, so I didn't much enjoy it. Listen, if you have fans that sit back and listen to it, they're gonna dissect the s*** out of it. Yeah, like I'm just doing right now, how it's like me going inside a cage against a guy that's much bigger than I am. And I don't want you stacking the deck against me. I want to stack the deck. So I said what about a cage with me and you? And that's what everybody suggests anyway. But he beats him to it. But we showed them, did he? I don't know if I'm wrong, I'm wrong." [49:00 - 51:00]

Dutch Mantell had more advice for AEW and Jungle Boy

Dutch Mantell highlighted another problem during the segment on AEW Rampage. During the segment, the performers drifted away from the center of the ring.

"I was watching that. And this is what they don't do. They don't get in the middle of the ring. Which is where the cameras are aimed. That's where they're calibrated to shoot. They got up there next to the rope, little bit and down toward the corner. Stay in the middle of the ring."

The AEW Full Gear card is shaping up nicely, and the addition of the aforementioned match only makes the card better. Jungle Boy has been positioned as a future main event star since the very beginning, so many fans expect him to beat the giant Luchasaurus.

