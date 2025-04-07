"He should be suspended," "Tony Khan needs to control his stars" - Fans angry after Swerve Strickland calls out WWE legend after AEW Dynasty 2025

Swerve Strickland garnered a lot of attention following his recent back-and-forth with a WWE legend. The former AEW Champion once again called him out, but this time, it invited the wrath of fans on social media.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, a legendary figure in the business, was involved in a verbal exchange with Swerve Strickland over WWE's representation of black wrestlers. While Booker believed that the company treated him well, Strickland felt the exact opposite.

The former AEW World Champion once again brought up the issue, this time after the Dynasty pay-per-view came to an end. He grabbed a microphone after his match and launched a verbal rant against Booker T, even to the point of cussing him. This angered a lot of fans, who expressed their emotions against Swerve Strickland on social media.

"Nice moment then he brings Booker into it STUPID!!!!!!!!!!!" a fan commented.

"Good Lord, stop crying Swerve. This guy could be absoluty happy, but he still cries about WWE and the employees there," another fan tweeted.

"No way for a Star to represent a company... reason why he's bitter & WWE let him go..." one more user commented.

One fan went on to say that AEW CEO and President Tony Khan should control his top stars from launching such verbal barrages. On the other hand, another fan wanted to see Strickland get suspended for his actions.

Swerve Strickland was in the main event of AEW Dynasty

Before Swerve Strickland went off on WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, he wrestled in the main event of the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view. The top star competed against Jon Moxley in an epic battle with the AEW World Championship on the line.

However, in the end, Jon Moxley scored the pinfall over Strickland with the help of the returning Young Bucks and retained his title to continue his reign of terror in AEW.

With Strickland failing to win the AEW World title at the same event where he won it for the first time last year, it remains to be seen what the future holds for him moving forward.

