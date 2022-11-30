"He threw up from 20 feet up the cage into the ring" - Wrestling veteran tells story of how he stopped AEW's Samoa Joe from killing former WWE star 

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recalled a story where he stopped AEW star Samoa Joe from killing former WWE rookie Teddy Hart.

A recent documentary came out on Teddy Hart, who was a part of the WWE developmental system. Hart was there from 1998 to 2002 before WWE decided to part ways with him citing attitude issues.

David Bixenspan @davidbix THEY'RE SHOWING THE TEDDY HART DOCUMENTARY ON USA NETWORK UNADVERTISED AS RAW'S LEAD-OUT?!?!?!?!?!? THEY'RE SHOWING THE TEDDY HART DOCUMENTARY ON USA NETWORK UNADVERTISED AS RAW'S LEAD-OUT?!?!?!?!?!?

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, the former wrestling manager recalled the incident that took place at a Ring of Honor show.

"On the ROH show, he gets up on this huge cage and does a flipping shooting star press onto a bunch of guys on the floor... And climbed up again and he did a moonsault off the top of the cage and landed on his feet in the ring... I swear to God he climbed the cage and was up over the top of the cage and then just projectile vomited." (1:21:00 - 1:22:00)

"Then he turns around so he doesn't vomit on any more of the fans, and he threw up from 20 feet up the cage into the ring. There were still more matches... But I remember, I was the one that was holding Samoa Joe back from going to kill him. Because he's got to go out and work in a puke-filled ring now. And I've got both arms around Samoa Joe's shoulders, going 'Joe, don't kill him.'" (1:22:01 - 1:22:40)

Former WWE star Samoa Joe recently won his first AEW title

Wardlow defended his TNT Championship against Powerhouse Hobbs and Samoa Joe at AEW Full Gear 2022. The former WWE United States Champion emerged victorious by tapping out Hobbs after Wardlow dropped him with multiple powerbombs.

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling



Samoa Joe is TNT Champion JOE! JOE! JOE!Samoa Joe is TNT Champion JOE! JOE! JOE! 🏆🏆Samoa Joe is TNT Champion https://t.co/k6W6Rxve9a

This was his second title win since joining All Elite Wrestling. The Samoan Submission Machine won the ROH Television Championship on an episode of AEW Dynamite by defeating Minoru Suzuki. He lost in the final of the Owen Hart Memorial Tournament to Adam Cole.

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : 0 votes