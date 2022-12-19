"He uses the phone s*x voice" – Jim Cornette launches hilarious verbal tirade at former AEW World Champion for promo on Dynamite

WWE veteran Jim Cornette was heavily critical of a former AEW World Champion's promo on Dynamite.

The Best Bout Machine teamed up with the Young Bucks to take on the Death Triangle in the fourth match of their best-of-seven series. The champions won the match to take a 3-1 lead and Kenny Omega cut a promo after the match.

AUTHORS OF WRESTLING @authofwrestling



#AEWDynamite #WinterIsComing Kenny Omega said that since Death Triangle cheats using the hammer in all their matches that their next match should be a No Disqualification Match. Kenny Omega said that since Death Triangle cheats using the hammer in all their matches that their next match should be a No Disqualification Match. 👀#AEWDynamite #WinterIsComing https://t.co/Eu2CZpM4Eq

The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion stated that the remaining matches in the series will have stipulations, with the fifth match being a No Disqualifications match.

Jim Cornette was not a fan of the promo. On the Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE veteran blasted the former AEW World Champion.

"He uses the phone s*x voice, but he 'challenges,' and I use that word in quotation marks, the heels, I guess they’re the heels, in the softest, most blasé, uninteresting, emotionless way possible. He's not mad. He's not even upset. He's wandering around doing the nerd voice that he does. And he challenges them to a No DQ match next week where not only the hammer will be legal, but all weapons are going to be legal."

Jim Cornette concluded by saying that The Elite vs Death Triangle match ran off viewers of AEW Dynamite.

"He's death on the microphone. He's really bad on the mic. He talks like that in real life too because there's nobody in real life that's more boring and bleh than this f*****g guy. But they did it. They put themselves on first to get the big bangers and then when they run the viewers off later on in the program, they can blame MJF." (1:54:25 - 1:57:30)

The remaining matches in the best-of-seven series between the two trios teams may offer up some strong story beats due to the presence of various stipulations.

Kenny Omega returned to AEW television recently

Kenny Omega was one of the many stars who were suspended after the "Brawl Out" incident in September. After 2 months, he returned to in-ring action at AEW Full Gear 2022 alongside the Young Bucks to face the Death Triangle in six-man tag team action.

JDfromNY @JDfromNY206



NO DQ for the next match. Now that’s a great way to switch the momentum of these matches up The Elite are now down 3 matches to 1 to Death Triangle. The bell hammer was used again. Kenny Omega said “Let’s make all weapons legal”…NO DQ for the next match. Now that’s a great way to switch the momentum of these matches up #AEWDynamite The Elite are now down 3 matches to 1 to Death Triangle. The bell hammer was used again. Kenny Omega said “Let’s make all weapons legal”…NO DQ for the next match. Now that’s a great way to switch the momentum of these matches up #AEWDynamite

The returning EVPs came up short, leading to Tony Khan announcing a best-of-seven series for the two teams. The Elite are down 3-1 right now with their fifth match set to be a No Disqualifications match.

If it goes till the seventh match, the remaining two matches will be Falls Count Anywhere and a Ladder Match.

If you use any quotes from this article, please provide an H/T to Sportskeeda.

Has WWE found its next Kurt Angle? We asked the legend here

Poll : 0 votes