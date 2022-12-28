"He didn't want the belt" - 9-time world champion wasn't convinced by Tony Khan's booking in AEW, claims 18-year wrestling veteran

Dax Harwood has stated that CM Punk had reservations about being made the AEW World Champion.

Punk won the world title twice in 2022, with each reign marred by injuries and controversy. After defeating Hangman Page at Double or Nothing, he suffered a foot injury ahead of trios action alongside FTR. He lost his Lineal World title to Interim champ Jon Moxley upon his return, then recaptured the title at All Out, but suffered a torn tricep shortly before the 'Brawl Out' incident occurred.

FTR's Dax Harwood revealed that CM Punk had no plans to be champion during his new podcast. He said that the Cult of Personality understood why he needed to be the champion, but was content with the fact that he was back in the business.

"Punk was still so joyous and happy to be in the wrestling business. To be honest, he told me, when they were going to put the belt on him, that he didn't want the belt. He said, 'I just want to have fun,' but he understood that Tony putting the belt on him would put AEW in a better light. He took it, begrudgingly a little bit, but he took the belt," Dax Harwood said. (H/T Fightful)

FTR have similarly held gold throughout 2022. They were already the AAA tag champs at the start of the year, but they won both the ROH and IWGP Heavyweight tag titles as well, with the former only recently lost at ROH Final Battle.

Dax Harwood further discussed CM Punk's kindness towards the AEW Women's locker room

In the same podcast, Harwood further explained the lengths Punk went to support the women's division in AEW. According to the former WWE star, Punk bought all the women Starbucks gift cards anonymously and shared high praise for their efforts.

"He bought all the girls in the locker room Starbucks gift cards and had one of the girls hand them out, anonymously, and didn't say who they were from, but it was from him, just because he loved the atmosphere and loved being there. He also loved the work the girls were putting in. He thought they were busting their ass to try and get the attention that WWE's women's division was getting."

AEW's women's division has often been discussed as a point of improvement for Tony Khan's promotion. The likes of Britt Baker and Jade Cargill have emerged as stars, as well as new recruits like Toni Storm and Saraya throughout 2022.

