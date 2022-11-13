Create

"He will be at WrestleMania actually" - Twitterati convinced about Triple H bringing 6-time WWE World Champion back to the company

By Uday Maggon
Modified Nov 13, 2022 03:38 AM IST
Could CM Punk return to the WWE?
Could CM Punk return to the WWE?

Despite the numerous returns we have seen in WWE under Triple H so far, fans are still itching for more. Many are convinced that 2-time AEW World Champion CM Punk will not only make his return, but also feature at WrestleMania.

Punk is reportedly on his way out of AEW after the well-documented events at All Out in September. For those unaware, the Second City Saint went on a verbal rampage wherein he disparaged the company’s EVPs, Hangman Adam Page and Colt Cabana. He did not spare the wrestling media either in what ended up being a highly infamous media scrum.

The rant came on the back of CM Punk winning the AEW World Championship for a second time by beating Jon Moxley in the main event. The rant caused a fight backstage which saw The Elite and CM Punk getting suspended while Ace Steel was reportedly released from the company.

With Colt Cabana showing up on AEW Dynamite shortly after the investigation was reportedly complete, fans have been fantasy booking CM Punk’s return to WWE.

@HNCHDynamite he will be at wrestlemania actually
CM Punk vs Stone Cold is a major selling point for any big event. Imagine if they did a full on post Rumble to WrestleMania week to week build as well? With their own input into the angle? A total dream match.Which I imagine that's all it is. A dream.
CM Punk vs Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39 👀👀#WrestleMania Punk will not join WWE btw 👍 https://t.co/LW0FOGddni
There's now a non-0% chance that CM Punk can simultaneously main event a Wrestlemania night AND have his dream match with Stone Cold Steve Austin. Even if it's low, it's no longer impossible.Talk about falling upwards.twitter.com/SKWrestling_/s…
Calling it now - John Cena vs CM Punk at Wrestlemania.
Could you imagine the possibility of CM Punk vs Austin and Cody vs Roman headlining Wrestlemania next year? twitter.com/skwrestling_/s…
Stone Cold v CM Punk at WrestleMania.Make it happen @TripleH#WWE https://t.co/Jr8qkoA68I

As far-fetched as it seems, it's impossible to rule out CM Punk returning to WWE after the events that have transpired over the last two months. A potential CM Punk vs Stone Cold match at WrestleMania would be an absolute dream match.

Triple H has brought back a number of stars to WWE

Vince McMahon notoriously released a huge number of wrestlers over the last few years. Some of the names were headscratchers, such as Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt who had occupied main event positions in the company.

However, Triple H has sought to reverse many of those decisions by bringing back a big chunk of those names. While Wyatt and Strowman have been the most notable returns, a lot of other names have entered the fray once again. The likes of Hit Row, Candice LeRae, Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, Sarah Logan, Mia Yim, Karrion Kross, Scarlett Bourdeaux and Dakota Kai are all present on the main roster.

Could CM Punk be another addition to the ever-growing list of superstars brought back by the Game? If yes, who could he face at WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments.

Edited by Brandon Nell
