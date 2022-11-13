Despite the numerous returns we have seen in WWE under Triple H so far, fans are still itching for more. Many are convinced that 2-time AEW World Champion CM Punk will not only make his return, but also feature at WrestleMania.

Punk is reportedly on his way out of AEW after the well-documented events at All Out in September. For those unaware, the Second City Saint went on a verbal rampage wherein he disparaged the company’s EVPs, Hangman Adam Page and Colt Cabana. He did not spare the wrestling media either in what ended up being a highly infamous media scrum.

The rant came on the back of CM Punk winning the AEW World Championship for a second time by beating Jon Moxley in the main event. The rant caused a fight backstage which saw The Elite and CM Punk getting suspended while Ace Steel was reportedly released from the company.

With Colt Cabana showing up on AEW Dynamite shortly after the investigation was reportedly complete, fans have been fantasy booking CM Punk’s return to WWE.

IANdrew Dice Clay @IANdrewTheGiant CM Punk vs Stone Cold is a major selling point for any big event. Imagine if they did a full on post Rumble to WrestleMania week to week build as well? With their own input into the angle? A total dream match.



Which I imagine that's all it is. A dream. CM Punk vs Stone Cold is a major selling point for any big event. Imagine if they did a full on post Rumble to WrestleMania week to week build as well? With their own input into the angle? A total dream match.Which I imagine that's all it is. A dream.

AshtonNMW @AshtonNMW



Punk will not join WWE btw CM Punk vs Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39 #WrestleMania Punk will not join WWE btw CM Punk vs Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39 👀👀#WrestleMania Punk will not join WWE btw 👍 https://t.co/LW0FOGddni

🦇(J.K.O.)🇲🇽 @BlackIceSheep



Talk about falling upwards.



twitter.com/SKWrestling_/s… Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#WWE Steve Austin was reportedly 'elated' after his match against Kevin Owens at #WrestleMania and doesn't want to stop just yet. Steve Austin was reportedly 'elated' after his match against Kevin Owens at #WrestleMania and doesn't want to stop just yet.#WWE https://t.co/F7ptKh3rAj There's now a non-0% chance that CM Punk can simultaneously main event a Wrestlemania night AND have his dream match with Stone Cold Steve Austin. Even if it's low, it's no longer impossible.Talk about falling upwards. There's now a non-0% chance that CM Punk can simultaneously main event a Wrestlemania night AND have his dream match with Stone Cold Steve Austin. Even if it's low, it's no longer impossible.Talk about falling upwards.twitter.com/SKWrestling_/s…

Steve G 🇵🇸 🇾🇪 🐝 @oohhangon Calling it now - John Cena vs CM Punk at Wrestlemania. Calling it now - John Cena vs CM Punk at Wrestlemania.

ExLegion @exlegion019 Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#WWE Steve Austin was reportedly 'elated' after his match against Kevin Owens at #WrestleMania and doesn't want to stop just yet. Steve Austin was reportedly 'elated' after his match against Kevin Owens at #WrestleMania and doesn't want to stop just yet.#WWE https://t.co/F7ptKh3rAj Could you imagine the possibility of CM Punk vs Austin and Cody vs Roman headlining Wrestlemania next year? twitter.com/skwrestling_/s… Could you imagine the possibility of CM Punk vs Austin and Cody vs Roman headlining Wrestlemania next year? twitter.com/skwrestling_/s…

As far-fetched as it seems, it's impossible to rule out CM Punk returning to WWE after the events that have transpired over the last two months. A potential CM Punk vs Stone Cold match at WrestleMania would be an absolute dream match.

Triple H has brought back a number of stars to WWE

Vince McMahon notoriously released a huge number of wrestlers over the last few years. Some of the names were headscratchers, such as Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt who had occupied main event positions in the company.

However, Triple H has sought to reverse many of those decisions by bringing back a big chunk of those names. While Wyatt and Strowman have been the most notable returns, a lot of other names have entered the fray once again. The likes of Hit Row, Candice LeRae, Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, Sarah Logan, Mia Yim, Karrion Kross, Scarlett Bourdeaux and Dakota Kai are all present on the main roster.

Could CM Punk be another addition to the ever-growing list of superstars brought back by the Game? If yes, who could he face at WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments.

