The name Wardlow is making waves again in the world of wrestling, but this time it's for reasons outside of the squared circle. Fans took to social media in numbers after news broke out that the AEW star had filed a trademark for the name 'Wardlow.' With the powerhouse wrestler being absent from television for over a year, the move has instigated serious speculation about his future with Tony Khan's promotion.

The dominant powerhouse, on the cusp of becoming AEW World Champion, suffered an injury during his title match against Samoa Joe last year at Dynamite: Big Business and has been off television since. He was set to make a return at the promotion's "The House Always Wins" event on April 17 this year, but was pulled from it due to extenuating circumstances. His absence was never fully explained by All Elite Wrestling, and apart from brief updates and teasers, the legal filing is the first time in a while that fans got a clearer picture of Wardlow's status.

The reaction online was swift, with fans interpreting the filing as a potential signal from the star that he's planning to bid adieu to All Elite Wrestling, with WWE being his assumed next destination. While the trademark filing doesn't confirm any plans, the online buzz it created reveals how intrigued the wrestling community is over this development.

Fan reactions to this news ranged from confident declarations that he was leaving for WWE to showcasing disappointment in AEW's handling of their former three-time TNT Champion:

"What a fumble from TK," wrote another fan.

A few more fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions [Image courtesy: screenshots of fan comments on X]

Wardlow's prolonged absence linked to his knee injury

Wardlow's last appearance in an AEW ring was on March 13, 2024, where he challenged then World Champion Samoa Joe for the title. In that match, the former TNT Champion sustained a knee injury that has kept him out of action since.

Reports have indicated that he underwent knee surgery, but specific details about the procedure or recovery timeline were not disclosed.

His injury also led to his quiet removal from the Undisputed Kingdom faction. A fellow member of this stable, Matt Taven, gave some insight into Wardlow's knee injury last year when he appeared on the Stick to Wrestling podcast.

The 37-year-old was an integral part of Tony Khan's plans and was touted to become the next big thing in the company, but his AEW run has been filled with challenges. Time will tell what is in store for the powerhouse in the wrestling world.

