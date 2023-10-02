Heartbreaking betrayal at AEW WrestleDream 2023

Fans witnessed a shocking betrayal during the main event of the AEW WrestleDream PPV, and the champion retained his title.

After all the amazing moments at the show, Christian Cage defended his AEW TNT Championship against Darby Allin. This also marked the latter's first PPV main event in his All Elite career.

Both Christian and Darby engaged in a brutal Two out of three falls match. The show took place in Darby's hometown, Seattle, and the crowd was fully behind him throughout the match. Allin even managed to capture the first fall and go one-up on Christian. However, he lost the second fall via countout.

During the main event, Christian Cage teased Nick Wayne's mother in the front row, only to get slapped by her. Toward the end of the match, Nick showed up and took the TNT title to exact revenge on Christian for all the verbal atrocities. However, he shockingly hit Darby with the title instead.

The heartbreaking betrayal after years of friendship shook the fans in attendance to the core. Taking advantage of the betrayal, Christian Cage managed to retain the title and walk out of Darby's hometown victorious.

