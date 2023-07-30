Heartbreaking outcome in the main event of AEW Collision this week

Another close call was seen in the main event of tonight's AEW Collision. The unlikely duo of MJF and Adam Cole couldn't get the job done and fell short when they challenged FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Titles.

After almost two weeks of build-up, Adam Cole and MJF, who won the Blind Eliminator Tournament for a chance at the Tag Team titles, finally challenged the champions earlier tonight on AEW Collision.

It was an entertaining contest all throughout, with several nerve-racking near falls, multiple well-timed counters, and some interesting spots. In the end, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood retained their title once more.

Post-match, everyone was clearly heartbroken with the result, especially MJF, who simply sat in the corner, and was distraught, as he was the one who took the pin that led to the loss. Adam Cole lifted him up to his feet and reminded him that he is the AEW World Champion, and this was just a setback.

When Cole turned his back on MJF, it seemed as if fans were going to see another betrayal, with the AEW World Champion clutching his title and seemingly poised to strike. This ended up not happening, and the duo simply hugged it out.

