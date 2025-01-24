Heartbreaking update from former AEW star CJ Perry (fka Lana)

Former AEW star CJ Perry shared a painful insight about an integral part of her family. The 39-year-old star has had a rough time for the past couple of years and recently tweeted about her dog, Izzy.

After being away from the business for a few years, she debuted at AEW in 2023. Despite getting a decent push, she was removed from TV and never featured again. Later in the year, she suffered a finger infection, which required surgery. Last year, Perry revealed that she and Miro were separated after seven years of marriage. Further, in 2024, she confirmed that she wasn't All Elite anymore.

Today, CJ Perry gave an agonizing update on her dog. On X/Twitter, she noted that Izzy, who is 18 years old, will soon leave the world. She also shared pictures of the family dog.

"Izzy our family dog is 18 years old and on her final hours in this world," she wrote.

Dutch Mantell slams CJ Perry's run in AEW

The 39-year-old star was featured on television for a few months after her debut. She was involved in an angle with her former husband, Miro, but hadn't been seen on TV since 2023.

While speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran claimed that the former AEW star's booking was meaningless and no one missed her after she disappeared from TV.

"Useless, completely useless, she showed up over there and Miro... and they showed up over there and nobody missed them gone at all. I didn't even until I read about it, and even when they got there. This is what AEW does, if you're going to bring somebody over, do something with them. I mean get them involved in something, but that's what Tony does," he said.

It will be interesting to see which promotion CJ Perry will join after her exit from the Jacksonville-based promotion.

