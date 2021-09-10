"Incredible, incredible, dude"- Heels star actor reveals what CM Punk is like backstage

Heels star actor Allen Maldonado was quite appreciative of CM Punk's presence behind the scenes.

Heels on STARZ is an ongoing television show starring Stephen Amell that follows a small wrestling promotion in Georgia. The show also features Punk in some episodes.

it’s goin down in the cage! watch a new episode of #HeelsSTARZ this sunday on @STARZ. pic.twitter.com/nPSTFSQMao — Heels (@HeelsSTARZ) September 9, 2021

Maldonado spoke on the Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast and described what it was like working with Punk behind the scenes.

“CM Punk’s cool, man. I actually didn’t have any scenes with CM [Punk], but I got to be on set with him a couple of times and kind of just talked about wrestling, talking about different things,” Maldonado said. “He’s an incredible, incredible, dude. Super cool. That’s always great when you meet people that you are fans of and they’re just great people, as well as the talents that you fell in love with. We were just having great conversation. We really didn’t even get into the wrestling part. It was kind of later on in the season. Not to say that I wouldn’t have taken any advice, but we were just kind of having a conversation amongst men.” (h/t: WrestlingInc)

CM Punk made a victorious return to professional wrestling at All Out

Punk fought inside the squared circle for the first time in seven years when he took on Darby Allin at All Out 2021.

Their match was great, and the Second City Saint didn't show any ring rust. The storytelling was on point throughout, and Punk proved he still had it in him to hang with younger stars.

Allin was the star, however, bumping excellently for the legendary Punk and selling the GTS to perfection. The post-match visual of Punk and Sting shaking hands was a feel-good moment to end a historic return.

