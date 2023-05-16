"‘Hello Mr. Motorcycle, how are you?’" - EC3 recalls disturbing incident of relapsed WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar EC3 has opened up about a disturbing incident he witnessed during his time on the independent circuit where he saw a WWE Hall of Famer relapse.

The Hall of Famer in question is current AEW star Jake "The Snake" Roberts, who has had a long history of substance abuse that almost cost him his life. However, thanks to the help of DDP, Jake was able to get back on the straight and narrow, ultimately leading to his journey being documented in "The Resurrection of Jake the Snake" documentary.

Before he became fully sober, EC3 worked with Jake at an independent show in Ohio, where Roberts ultimately relapsed before the event had even started. Here's what Ethan Carter III had to say on "The Wrestling Outlaws:"

“The bathroom was by the bar, so [Jake] was going to the bathroom and there was some dirty old biker, ‘hey I heard you like to drink, you want a shot?’ Jake’s like ‘no I’m good I’m clean.’ This biker goes ‘YOU PU$$Y!’ Jake stops, looks at him and oh my god it was probably the most intense thing ever. Goes up to the bar, puts his arm down and goes ‘I want this many’ and the bartender pours him eight shots. Jake just looked at him dead in the eyes, one, two, three, four, every shot, goes to the bathroom and pees and comes back, but the seal has been broken unfortunately.” [7:30 - 8:32]

This eventually led to Jake coming out on stage intoxicated during EC3's match, where he tried to interview an actual motorcycle in his drunken state.

“So he kind of falls asleep or whatever, there’s this six-man match and [Jake’s] in the main event against a local Cleveland guy. We’re working this match and I had a great entrance because I had a biker on a motorcycle on stage revving up. So I’m super cool, this is my [WrestleMania] entrance, so there’s a motorcycle on stage and we’re working this match and we just hear these rumblings of somebody down the microphone... ‘Hello Mr. Motorcycle, how are you?’ I look over and it’s Jake Roberts interviewing the motorcycle, so you know he’s gone. It was unfortunate and people are trying to pull him back [through the curtain],” said EC3. [8:33 - 9:12]

EC3 believes Jake Roberts' relapse should be a lesson to people

At the time of writing, Jake Roberts is not only sober, but is enjoying his time working for All Elite Wrestling as Lance Archer's manager. He has experienced a few health issues since getting clean, but none of those issues have involved any form of substance abuse.

When wrapping up his re-telling of Jake interviewing a motorcycle during his match, EC3 hopes that this sort of incident is a lesson and warning for people on the dangers of drugs and alcohol.

“He fell off and it was very public and it was very—it was very sad especially with the man we saw before the show who spoke with such courage and bravado into us, to then see that fall instantly take place, and if anything, hopefully, it’s a lesson and warning to a lot of people that could see what that could do to you.” [10:25 - 10:45]

