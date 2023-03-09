Here's why a top AEW star lost title 3 days after championship triumph

Having won the TNT Title at the Revolution pay-per-view only three days ago, Wardlow lost the championship to Will Hobbs in the main event of AEW Dynamite.

Despite becoming the TNT Champion, Wardlow's reign with the title was brief as he was scheduled to put the belt on the line against Will Hobbs. Hobbs earned the opportunity to challenge for the title by winning the Face of the Revolution ladder match last week on Dynamite.

Wardlow, having requested earlier in the show that the match should be Falls Count Anywhere, aimed to demonstrate his mettle as a fighting champion who was prepared to do whatever it took to retain his title.

The match got off to an explosive start, with the wrestlers engaging in a fierce confrontation backstage before taking the fight onto the ramp. Wardlow had the upper hand against Will Hobbs in the TNT Championship match until wrestler and manager QT Marshall interfered.

After hitting Wardlow with a chair and a low blow, Hobbs and Marshall teamed up to deliver a double powerbomb on a wooden platform, making Hobbs the new TNT Champion.

Marshall confirmed his involvement in teasing a new faction called QTV and hinted at its formation.

Overall, the loss of the TNT Championship by Wardlow just three days after winning was a surprising turn of events in AEW, and this loss could be a setup for a larger feud between Wardlow and Marshall's faction.

