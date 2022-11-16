"HHH [Triple H] of AEW" - Twitter explodes to claims of former WWE Intercontinental Champion's departure leading to the promotion's decline

Fans have been joining the discussion whether WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes leaving AEW spelled a disaster for the promotion.

Rhodes founded AEW alongside The Elite and Tony Khan in 2019, using the popularity amassed following the indie event All In. The American Nightmare was instrumental in the promotion's establishment, and he continued to prove himself with three record-setting TNT Title reigns.

He started as he meant to go on, not only inaugurating the TNT belt but only losing the title in his final appearance in the company. After dropping the title to Sammy Guevara, he signed with WWE and returned at WrestleMania 38.

AEW, meanwhile, has suffered a year of ups and downs as major injuries and backstage events marred the positive. In a recent discussion, it was suggested that Rhodes was the "heart, soul, and glue of AEW."

The topic provoked some colorful replies, such as the user below who maintained that Cody had served as the Triple H of All Elite Wrestling:

Wrestle Stan @WrestleStan22



For better or for worse iso 🕷🕸 @italkwrasslin It’s time to admit that Cody Rhodes was the heart, soul, and glue of AEW It’s time to admit that Cody Rhodes was the heart, soul, and glue of AEW https://t.co/6fT7nqFaYg Bro was the HHH of AEWFor better or for worse twitter.com/italkwrasslin/… Bro was the HHH of AEWFor better or for worse twitter.com/italkwrasslin/…

𝐌𝐎 @Mosescarried iso 🕷🕸 @italkwrasslin It’s time to admit that Cody Rhodes was the heart, soul, and glue of AEW It’s time to admit that Cody Rhodes was the heart, soul, and glue of AEW https://t.co/6fT7nqFaYg Heart and soul is hangman tbh but glue part I can agree with twitter.com/italkwrasslin/… Heart and soul is hangman tbh but glue part I can agree with twitter.com/italkwrasslin/…

Cero Miedo @KDot090 iso 🕷🕸 @italkwrasslin It’s time to admit that Cody Rhodes was the heart, soul, and glue of AEW It’s time to admit that Cody Rhodes was the heart, soul, and glue of AEW https://t.co/6fT7nqFaYg Been knowing Cody was the glue since AEW was announced in 2019. Nothing to admit it was just common sense twitter.com/italkwrasslin/… Been knowing Cody was the glue since AEW was announced in 2019. Nothing to admit it was just common sense twitter.com/italkwrasslin/…

liq @somebodypops iso 🕷🕸 @italkwrasslin It’s time to admit that Cody Rhodes was the heart, soul, and glue of AEW It’s time to admit that Cody Rhodes was the heart, soul, and glue of AEW https://t.co/6fT7nqFaYg What Cody Rhodes did for MJF Eddie and Brodie Lee solidified that twitter.com/italkwrasslin/… What Cody Rhodes did for MJF Eddie and Brodie Lee solidified that twitter.com/italkwrasslin/…

TygerClawGaming @MarkCan48464379 @italkwrasslin It sure has hit the bottom of the porcelain since he left. @italkwrasslin It sure has hit the bottom of the porcelain since he left.

KillerAnime @DeathMoonKiller @italkwrasslin AEW not been the same without Cody @italkwrasslin AEW not been the same without Cody

Shane @Shane_is_ @italkwrasslin I was shocked when he left. It was a huge red flag for me honestly. @italkwrasslin I was shocked when he left. It was a huge red flag for me honestly.

Vince_White_Flame @Vince_WF @italkwrasslin He was definitely the guy who got me on board. @italkwrasslin He was definitely the guy who got me on board.

Meanwhile, fans have argued for other characters who have been essential to the promotion, including current and former world champions Jon Moxley and Hangman Page. Others suggested the names of the Elite's original trio, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks.

The Elite were suspended at AEW All Out

Cody didn't just leave the company behind, but he had also entered alongside stablemates Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks. Rhodes had built his run to the company alongside the trio and Hangman Page, who have been the international superstars of the Bullet Club.

Although he was absent at the time of Cody's departure, Omega reunited with the Young Bucks after returning from injury.

Broken @eliteanxious #TheElite #AEW a year ago around this time the elite were ruling AEW and having fun during halloween a year later and there all either suspended or injured a year ago around this time the elite were ruling AEW and having fun during halloween a year later and there all either suspended or injured 😔 #TheElite #AEW https://t.co/l0RduCOqzD

The Bucks and Omega even captured the trios' tag titles at All Out 2022. However, they were not champions for a long time. They got involved in a backstage altercation with CM Punk after his explosive media scrum following the pay-per-view. They have been suspended since.

However, over the past few weeks, they have at least been teased about their return. Only time will tell if a return manifests.

What do you make of Cody Rhodes' importance in All Elite Wrestling? Join the discussion in the comments section below.

