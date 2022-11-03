"HHH (Triple H) at home mad as hell" - Twitter explodes to AEW teasing poorly booked faction's return on Dynamite

On last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, a cryptic video played that teased the return of one of Triple H's former NXT Champions. Malakai Black and his faction members of The House of Black were featured in the video package.
After their trio’s match at AEW All Out, the faction has been absent from the promotion. It was later revealed that Malakai Black requested some time off, and so did Buddy Matthews due to some personal issues.
Last night on AEW Dynamite, a video was played that seemingly teased the return of The House of Black. The new vignette indicated that the faction was being reborn.
Fans were upset over the faction's first run and blamed Tony Khan for it. This time around, they are expecting the faction to be booked better.
"Oh yes....Malakai is returning.... Guess they need trios teams To put omega an the bucks Over when they return....#AEW Same s*** Different day..." a fan tweeted
"You have a second chance at making major money with a superstar like Black. Don’t f*** it up again." a fan tweeted
However, some fans were fascinated by the quality of the video package and felt this matched the standards of a high budget Hollywood movie.
Some fans even compared the House of Black to Bray Wyatt's recent return. They had mixed feelings on who was the better star.
Some mockingly mentioned that WWE fans would be upset as there were rumors that Malakai Black was going to join Bray Wyatt's faction.
Some were also happy to see the faction back on their television screens.
Malakai Black's run in WWE under Triple H
Malakai Black made his mark in WWE NXT. Back then Triple H was in full control of the developmental brand and had pushed Black to the top.
Malakai wrestled under the name Aliester Black. He portrayed a similarly dark character as he does in AEW. Black quickly rose to the top and held the NXT Championship.
Both him and Triple H had a good relationship and shared a similar mind-set, thus his character became one of the most popular gimmicks. Unfortunately, his run on the main roster was not as memorable. He was eventually released from the company.
Do you think Malakai Black would have faired well on the current main roster of WWE that's under the control of Triple H? Let us know in the comments section below