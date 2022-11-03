"HHH (Triple H) at home mad as hell" - Twitter explodes to AEW teasing poorly booked faction's return on Dynamite

On last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, a cryptic video played that teased the return of one of Triple H's former NXT Champions. Malakai Black and his faction members of The House of Black were featured in the video package.

After their trio’s match at AEW All Out, the faction has been absent from the promotion. It was later revealed that Malakai Black requested some time off, and so did Buddy Matthews due to some personal issues.

Last night on AEW Dynamite, a video was played that seemingly teased the return of The House of Black. The new vignette indicated that the faction was being reborn.

Fans were upset over the faction's first run and blamed Tony Khan for it. This time around, they are expecting the faction to be booked better.

Spartaprime @Spartaprime @Ricardo013Silva I think a lot of promises were made to WWE guys that jumped ship to AEW. They didn't know what to do with WWE talent after buying them. Malakai Black would have way more opportunity in the WWE with Triple H at the helm. @Ricardo013Silva I think a lot of promises were made to WWE guys that jumped ship to AEW. They didn't know what to do with WWE talent after buying them. Malakai Black would have way more opportunity in the WWE with Triple H at the helm.

SxySamurai @SxySamurai @AEW Does this mean Good Ol Tony will start booking them like a legitimate threat or are they gonna continue to loss to Darby and Sting? @AEW Does this mean Good Ol Tony will start booking them like a legitimate threat or are they gonna continue to loss to Darby and Sting?

Roberto Carrillo @Robert0smith @AEW I’m sorry but y’all really went downhill after all out, it was almost as all out was the goodbye show and now this company has been really awful I’m sorry but hey at least hhh is saving my love for wrestling and brining all my favorites @AEW I’m sorry but y’all really went downhill after all out, it was almost as all out was the goodbye show and now this company has been really awful I’m sorry but hey at least hhh is saving my love for wrestling and brining all my favorites

Metal4ever24 @Music4ever24 @AEW They're just gonna throw Black back on YouTube again and have him constantly lose all the time🙄 @AEW They're just gonna throw Black back on YouTube again and have him constantly lose all the time🙄

Kaine @Kaine97922295 @AEW Lol what a waste of time. Back to doing the same thing you were when you were being booked like trash losing to Dark order. Guess Tony wasn’t granting that release. Sad @AEW Lol what a waste of time. Back to doing the same thing you were when you were being booked like trash losing to Dark order. Guess Tony wasn’t granting that release. Sad

"Oh yes....Malakai is returning.... Guess they need trios teams To put omega an the bucks Over when they return....#AEW Same s*** Different day..." a fan tweeted

Check out the full tweet here.

"You have a second chance at making major money with a superstar like Black. Don’t f*** it up again." a fan tweeted

Check out the full tweet here.

However, some fans were fascinated by the quality of the video package and felt this matched the standards of a high budget Hollywood movie.

𝔸𝕙𝕞𝕒𝕕🔮 @TheG4me_ @AEW Bro this video package was on another level , this is cinema 🥹 @AEW Bro this video package was on another level , this is cinema 🥹

Some fans even compared the House of Black to Bray Wyatt's recent return. They had mixed feelings on who was the better star.

Jordan 'Kūfuku no akuma' Thorne @jrdnthrn

Yes, I like this. I like it bc there isn’t a hidden meaning, and another meaning underneath that meaning, and it’s not out of a comic book, and it’s not pretending to be “deep”.

It’s gothic, spooky, and stays in its lane. @AEW “You don’t like what Bray does, but you like THIS?!?”Yes, I like this. I like it bc there isn’t a hidden meaning, and another meaning underneath that meaning, and it’s not out of a comic book, and it’s not pretending to be “deep”.It’s gothic, spooky, and stays in its lane. @AEW “You don’t like what Bray does, but you like THIS?!?”Yes, I like this. I like it bc there isn’t a hidden meaning, and another meaning underneath that meaning, and it’s not out of a comic book, and it’s not pretending to be “deep”.It’s gothic, spooky, and stays in its lane.

Some mockingly mentioned that WWE fans would be upset as there were rumors that Malakai Black was going to join Bray Wyatt's faction.

Joshi @lowlife50 @AEW But… but… Malaki was leaving to join Bray @AEW But… but… Malaki was leaving to join Bray 😡

Some were also happy to see the faction back on their television screens.

Jase @itsmejase_ @AEW HHH at home mad as hell. I love it! @AEW HHH at home mad as hell. I love it!

dale siddons @ssj5dale @AEW PUSH THEM. Brody and Buddy can go after the Acclaimed, Malakai can go for either the Aew world title or the tnt title @AEW PUSH THEM. Brody and Buddy can go after the Acclaimed, Malakai can go for either the Aew world title or the tnt title

Mr. Leaf Canary @CanaryLeaf @AEW I'll admit. I'm liking how this looks. It's a lot better than what Malakai Black was doing with the first incarnation. They look like an actual dark cultists, instead of them being a bunch of edgelords try hards with the face paint. Julia Hart in this vignette is such a huge win. @AEW I'll admit. I'm liking how this looks. It's a lot better than what Malakai Black was doing with the first incarnation. They look like an actual dark cultists, instead of them being a bunch of edgelords try hards with the face paint. Julia Hart in this vignette is such a huge win.

Zombie @MuricanZombie @AEW I know this is mostly about the return of black but I wonder if it’s also a hint at the house growing. A lot of cloaks here @AEW I know this is mostly about the return of black but I wonder if it’s also a hint at the house growing. A lot of cloaks here

Malakai Black's run in WWE under Triple H

Malakai Black made his mark in WWE NXT. Back then Triple H was in full control of the developmental brand and had pushed Black to the top.

Malakai wrestled under the name Aliester Black. He portrayed a similarly dark character as he does in AEW. Black quickly rose to the top and held the NXT Championship.

Big Boss @LordBalvin



ALEISTER BLACK NXT CHAMPION



WE WILL NEVER BE EQUAL THE BLACK MASSALEISTER BLACK NXT CHAMPIONWE WILL NEVER BE EQUAL #NXTTakeOver THE BLACK MASSALEISTER BLACK NXT CHAMPIONWE WILL NEVER BE EQUAL #NXTTakeOver https://t.co/u8e2GVgDv7

Both him and Triple H had a good relationship and shared a similar mind-set, thus his character became one of the most popular gimmicks. Unfortunately, his run on the main roster was not as memorable. He was eventually released from the company.

Do you think Malakai Black would have faired well on the current main roster of WWE that's under the control of Triple H? Let us know in the comments section below

Poll : 0 votes