"The differences have been decreasing gradually"- Hikaru Shida compares the Japanese and American styles of wrestling

AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida is one of the most dominant women's wrestlers in the world. She currently holds the record for longest championship reign in the promotion, as she has reigned as AEW's champion for 285+ days. Shida recently discussed Japanese wrestling, sometimes called Joshi, and even compared it to the American style.

Joshi is the term used to refer to women's wrestling and wrestlers in Japan. It is popularly practiced in Japanese promotions like Stardom, Ice Ribbon and Pro Wrestling WAVE. Hikaru Shida, a 13-year veteran, knows quite a lot about the Joshi style.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Hikaru Shida pointed out some of the basic differences between Joshi and the American style of professional wrestling. She claims that the American style focuses more on acting, whereas Joshi is comparatively hard-hitting. Shida also noted that the two styles are becoming more similar.

"The thing that surprised me most when I wrestled in the U.S. for the first time is that American wrestlers know how to show their characters so well. They apply it naturally to their wrestling. On the other hand, I think Japanese joshi style has more martial arts taste. Hard hits and disciplined skills. But the differences have been decreasing gradually."

Here is Japanese Joshi pro wrestling..!!!

日本時間では16日午前9:00公開！！#AEW https://t.co/H1AFufaWso — HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) February 11, 2021

Shida is clearly proud of the Japanese Joshi style of pro wrestling. The ability to showcase it on an international platform like AEW is something that is very meaningful to the AEW Women's Champion.

Hikaru Shida will defend her AEW Women's Championship at Revolution

Hikaru Shida will defend her title at AEW's latest pay-per-view

AEW Revolution will shine a spotlight on Japanese Joshi, as Hikaru Shida will defend her AEW Women's Championship against Ryo Mizunami. Mizunami won the Women's Championship Eliminator Tournament, and she will try to become the third Japanese AEW Women's Champion on Sunday.

This bout will mark the first time that Hikaru Shida and Ryo Mizunami will face each other one-on-one in a wrestling ring.

I won the fight and came to Shida.



I am very aware of and respect Shida's success after leaving Japan.

That is why I have a strong desire to take off my belt.#AEWRevolution #AEW pic.twitter.com/iC7pEyrWPH — 水波綾 (Ryo Mizunami) (@mizunami0324) March 5, 2021

Women's wrestling fans have been buzzing about this championship match because it should encompass all the things they enjoy about Japanese Joshi.

