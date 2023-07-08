Hikaru Shida makes history after defeating former WWE Superstar on AEW Rampage 

Former AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida went into the record books after her win on the latest edition of Rampage.

Shida faced Marina Shafir in a singles match on this week's edition of the Friday night show. After a back-and-forth bout, the Japanese star defeated Shafir by hitting the Katana for the three-count.

This was Hikaru Shida's sixth consecutive singles victory in All Elite Wrestling, but, more importantly, it also marked the 1000th win in the Jacksonville-based promotion's women's division's history.

With Shida gathering momentum in recent weeks, it will be interesting to see if she emerges as a challenger for one of the women's titles in the coming weeks.

Immediately after the former AEW Women's World Champion's match, Kris Statlander appeared in a backstage segment with Renee Paquette and claimed she was ready to defend her TBS Title "anytime, anywhere." Could Hikaru Shida possibly be Statlander's next opponent?

Toni Storm also doesn't have a proper opponent for her Women's World Championship, so Tony Khan could easily take that route with Shida and have her challenge The Outcasts member as well. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the 35-year-old star in All Elite Wrestling.

