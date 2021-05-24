Hikaru Shida posts heartfelt message on one-year anniversary as AEW Women's Champion

On May 23rd last year, Hikaru won the AEW Women's Championship at Double or Nothing. Since then, Hikaru Shida has taken on all comers and has dominated the women's division for over a year. Her next title defense will come against Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D at Double or Nothing.

But before that, AEW will honor Hikaru Shida's one-year anniversary as the Women's Champion on the upcoming special edition of Dynamite this Friday.

Ahead of her celebratory segment this week, Hikaru Shida posted a video on Twitter to send a special message to her fans and thanked everyone. She added that she has come this far only because of her fans.

"1 year ago, I won the AEW Women's title. Thank you so much for your support for one year. I have been able to believe in myself because of many people, who has been believing me.

I promise to do my best all the time, thanks again. See you at the next Dynamite and Double or Nothing. " said Hikaru Shida

Will Hikaru Shida overcome Britt Baker at AEW Double or Nothing?

Exactly 1 year ago at #DoubleOrNothing, @docsampson13 described @realbrittbaker as a "real high-maintenance" patient as she rehabbed the leg injury that knocked her off the show. As for @shidahikaru, she won the @AEW women's world title from @nylarosebeast. And here we are now... pic.twitter.com/tqZQhXc4fB — Alex Marvez (@alexmarvez) May 23, 2021

Hikaru Shida's reigns as AEW Women's Champion will be in serious jeopardy at Double or Nothing on May 30th. She will be defending her title against the biggest challenger so far in the form of Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

Hikaru Shida has carried the women's division on her back for over a year. The fact that she is the longest-reigning overall champion in AEW history is a testament to the trust the management has put in her. However, her long title reign of 360 plus days might just come to an end this month.

Dr. Britt Baker has ascended to the top of the women's division in no time. Moreover, her recent bout against Thunder Rosa showed that she too deserves a chance to hold the Women's Championship. If Baker wins the title, she could provide some mouth-watering clashes as the champion.

Do you think Hikaru Shida will lose her AEW Women's Championship at Double or Nothing? Sound off in the comment section below.