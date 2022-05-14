Hikaru Shida removed from Owen Hart Cup Tournament, replaced by former title contender

Former AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida has had to be withdrawn from the Owen Hart Cup Tournament due to injury. Her replacement was announced on the most recent episode of Rampage.

Shida qualified for the tournament by defeating Julia Hart. However, after her street fight with Serena Deeb (combined with matches in Japan that didn't get mentioned), she was deemed too injured to compete and was withdrawn from the tournament.

On the May 13th edition of AEW Rampage, Shida's opponent in the Owen Hart Cup, Red Velvet, thought that she would get an automatic bye to the Semi-Finals. However, that wasn't the case as Tony Schiavone announced Shida's replacement.

It was revealed that Red Velvet's opponent was her former friend, and former title contender Kris Statlander. Velvet and Statlander were extremely close towards the back end of 2021 along with Leyla Hirsch, however their friendship fell apart after Hirsch betrayed Statlander and Velvet joined forces with Jade Cargill.

The winner of the match will face Ruby Soho in the Owen Hart Cup

Whoever comes out on top between Red Velvet and Kris Statlander will certainly have their hands full. They will have to face Ruby Soho, who advanced to the Semi-Finals on the same episode of Rampage.

Soho faced former AEW Women's Champion Riho in the Quarter-Finals in a back-and-forth competitive contest. After hitting the "blade runner," Soho picked up the win and advanced to the next round.

The winner of the Semi-FInal will advance to the Finals at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 29th. There, one of Ruby Soho, Kris Statlander or Red Velvet will face either Toni Storm, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. or a mystery "joker" opponent in the final.

