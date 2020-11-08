At AEW Full Gear, Hikaru Shida defeated “The Native Beast” Nyla Rose in a hard-hitting and extremely physical match to retain the AEW Women’s World Championship.

Hikaru Shida and Nyla Rose met for the title at AEW Double or Nothing.

Shida and Rose have met many times in AEW, and this was the second time they'd fought over the AEW Women’s World Title. The first time was at Double or Nothing back in May, where Shida was crowned champion.

The build to this match was very rushed but the action during it most definitely made up for the lack of storyline.

The match kicked off with a bang with Shida flying at Rose with a barrage of strikes. The action spilled to the outside, and Shida’s well-educated knees kept her in control of the match. Shida threw Rose through the barricade, and while referee, Aubrey Edwards checked on her, the sneaky Vickie Guerrero took out Shida with a kendo stick to the knee.

“The Native Beast” used this to her advantage and target Shida’s injured knee by wrapping it around the ring post several times. Rose continued to smash Shida’s knee but got too cocky and miss a second rope leg drop to allow Shida some much-needed respite.

Rose would regain control and drape Shida over the ropes and deliver a diving knee drop to the champion’s knees. After another sequence of back and forth, action Shida was planted with a powerbomb, but Rose pulled her up to stop the pinfall.

Shida planted Rose with an impressive avalanche falcon arrow from the top rope and returned the favor by lifting Rose’s shoulders of the mat just before the three-count. Guerrero got involved again, but Shida threw Rose into her sending her flying to the floor.

Big falcon arrow from the top! #AEWFullGear. pic.twitter.com/UMgHPXFvsP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2020

Back in the ring, Shida hit another falcon arrow for a two-count. Angered and exasperated Shida drove her knee into Rose’s face again and again for the victory.

After the match Vickie Guerrero berated Nyla Rose and slapped her across the face before storming out of the ring and out of sight. This fight was a brutal and violent affair as both competitors left it all in the ring. In the end, Hikaru Shida left Full Gear still the AEW Women's World Champion.