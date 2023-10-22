Hikaru Shida's title reign could be in serious jeopardy against former WWE star on Dynamite

A former WWE Superstar urged to bring back the AEW Women's World Championship to The Outcasts this coming Wednesday on Dynamite by defeating Hikaru Shida in a title match for Shining Samurai's coveted prize.

The former WWE Superstar in question is Ruby Soho, formerly known as Ruby Riott. Soho made her AEW debut back in 2021 and looked promising, as she immediately got a title opportunity against Britt Baker. However, after failing to capture the Women's World Title from Baker, Ruby's All Elite run took a downward spiral.

Nevertheless, The Outcasts, comprising of Saraya and Toni Storm, were there to pick her up. Although Soho is still yet to win a women's title in the All Elite promotion, she is getting opportunities now. Next Wednesday on Dynamite, Ruby is slated to challenge Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women's World Title.

Furthermore, Soho also had a message for the current AEW Women's World Champion. Ruby took to Twitter to claim that she would bring the title back to The Outcasts after Saraya lost the title to Shida.

"Get outta my shot and @shidahikaru better get outta my way. Because after #AEWDynamite, I’m bringing that title back home to Outcasts!" Ruby Soho shared.

It remains to be seen if the former WWE Superstar finally gets her big break by capturing the AEW Women's World Title against Hikaru Shida this Wednesday on Dynamite.

