Hikaru Shida sends a message after winning the women's title on AEW Dynamite 200

Hikaru Shida has shared a heartfelt message for her fans after recently being crowned the new AEW Women's World Champion.

Shida has been integral to AEW's women's division since May 2019. She debuted at the first-ever Double or Nothing pay-per-view in the same year. After gradually reaching the top of the card, the 35-year-old captured the women's title from Nyla Rose, holding the gold for 372 days.

On this week's episode of Dynamite, the Japanese star captured the AEW Women's World Title for the second time in her career by dethroning Toni Storm. The odds were stacked against Shida since she had to deal with Storm's Outcasts stablemates while battling the now-former champion. However, Shida reigned supreme on the Wednesday night show.

Following the emphatic victory, Hikaru Shida took to Twitter to express her contentment about the title win. Here is what she tweeted:

"I did it!! You all did it!! We did it together because I couldn’t do this without you guys! Thank you so much, I heard you this time."

She further wrote the following in her native language, Japanese:

"The AEW Women's [World] Champion is back! I was the champion without an audience due to the Corona crisis, but I was able to take the belt in front of the audience in the main event of the 200th anniversary [200th episode of Dynamite] broadcast. It was a dream moment."

Will Hikaru Shida's victory solidify the AEW's women's division?

It is no secret that All Elite Wrestling's women's division is struggling right now. The creative's booking decisions have been a topic of debate among fans for months. Nevertheless, Hikaru Shida's massive victory on Dynamite 200 got a great reception from the crowd, promising a positive change of pace in the division.

After Storm's decent title run, Shida could help the division build some momentum by being a fighting champion. She could defend her title against a top heel like Saraya at All In 2023 in London.

During the pandemic era, Shida led the women's roster as world champion for 372 days. Hence, she has the potential to produce another iconic title reign this time.

It will be interesting to see what the Tony Khan-led creative team has in store for the Japanese star following her massive title victory.

What are your thoughts on the Jacksonville-based company's booking of the women's division? Sound off in the comments section below.

