Hikaru Shida sets mindblowing record in match outside AEW

Hikaru Shida is one of the workhorses of the AEW women's division and proved that recently when she was involved in the longest match of 2022 so far.

Shida, who splits her wrestling bookings between the United States and Japan, recently appeared at the Catch the Wave – Day 1 event for the WAVE promotion in Japan.

The former AEW Women's Champion teamed up with Miyako Matsumoto to take on Yuki Miyazaki and Kyusei Sakura Hirota in the night's opening match, which exceeded a length of time no one was expecting.

The tag team match eventually clocked in at a staggering 105 minutes and 12 seconds. Fortunately for Shida, she and Matsumoto were the winners of the match, making nearly two hours of wrestling worth it.

The match is far and away from the longest match of the year, but not the longest match of the decade so far. That accolade goes to Tony Deppen and Jordan Oliver, who wrestled in a two-hour Iron Man match at a GCW event in January 2021.

Can Hikaru Shida take this momentum into the Owen Hart Cup Tournament?

The former AEW Women's Champion is among six performers to qualify for the Owen Hart Cup Tournament. The other five are Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., Toni Storm, Ruby Soho, Red Velvet, and Jamie Hayter.

The bracket is yet to be announced as the performers are still waiting for the final qualifying match between Riho and Yuka Sakazaki. However, Hikaru Shida will be looking to use the buzz from this landmark match in the tournament.

Shida still has a score to settle with Britt Baker as she was the one who took her championship away at Double or Nothing 2021. She has also never had a one-on-one contest with Storm, Soho, or Hayter. Hence, the field is relatively unknown for the former champion.

Edited by Abhinav Singh