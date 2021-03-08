Hikaru Shida retains her AEW Women's World Championship at AEW Revolution

Hikaru Shida is still the AEW Women's World Champion after a superb match against Ryo Mizunami at AEW Revolution. The Comical Ace came out on top in a match that was a great example of Japanese Joshi wrestling. Shida shed some of her old demons in the process as well.

The longest reigning AEW Women's Champion finally defeated Ryo Mizunami, having wrestled her to three draws on three different occasions. She also proved Mizunami wrong after Mizunami claimed that Shida would never beat her in 100 years.

The match itself was great to watch and showcased both women's amazing technical ability and skills. Both stars' performances showed exactly what Japanese Joshi was all about, a hard-hitting and meticulous wrestling style.

After a slugfest between the two women, Hikaru Shida ended the match by pinning Ryo Mizunami for the three-count, retaining her AEW Women's Championship in the process.

Despite coming out victorious in the match, Shida's celebrations were cut short as several of AEW's women's roster flooded the ring. Nyla Rose, Britt Baker, and Maki Itoh entered the ring and attacked both Hikaru Shida and Ryo Mizunami.

Luckily for Shida and Mizunami, the attack didn't escalate as Thunder Rosa came into the ring, forcing the other women to make a swift exit.

Hikaru Shida could be involved in a six-woman tag match sometime soon

The end to Hikaru Shida's match could be a teaser for a possible six-woman tag team bout in the near future. Shida could team up with her Revolution opponent Ryo Mizunami and Thunder Rosa to take on her attackers Nyla Rose, Britt Baker, and Maki Itoh.

The match could take place at AEW's upcoming pay-per-view Double Or Nothing. It would be a fitting stage for Hikaru Shida, considering she made her debut at Double Or Nothing two years ago in a Triple Threat tag match.

Advertisement

.@AEW Double or Nothing will take place Sunday, May 30 at @DailysPlace in Jacksonville, FL. Ticketing on-sale info will be released at a later date.#AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/HWMvum0eIQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021

Shida will certainly have something to say about the attack, and fans can expect her to address it in the upcoming episode of Dynamite. What do you think will be next for Hikaru Shida? Let us know down below.