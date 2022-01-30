Hikaru Shida unveils new look amid AEW absence

Hikaru Shida appears to be enjoying her time away from AEW programming, as she recently unveiled a new look on Twitter.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Hikaru Shida posted multiple snaps of herself with cropped hair, thus revealing her new hairstyle.

You can check out her tweet below:

The 33-year-old star was last seen on the January 12th episode of Dynamite, where she suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Serena Deeb. The latter launched a pre-match assault on Shida, which helped the former WWE Superstar settle the score with her rival at 2-2.

After the bout, Deeb bashed Shida's knee with a kendo stick, an angle that served as a way to write her off of television. The former AEW Women's World Champion headed back to her home in Japan and has been on an indefinite hiatus ever since.

Hikaru Shida's new haircut doesn't suggest that she could be on her way back to AEW. This past December, the Japanese star tweeted that she would return to her old Princess Tsuru persona for the 'MAKAI GENESIS ReBOOT' show on February 4th. The change in her appearance could be linked to this project rather than her AEW career.

Hikaru Shida could renew her rivalry with Serena Deeb once she returns to AEW programming

Daisy - Women of #AEW @WomenofAEW Who you got? This is going to be SERENA DEEB vs HIKARU SHIDAWho you got? This is going to be SERENA DEEB vs HIKARU SHIDA 👑 Who you got? This is going to be 🔥 https://t.co/Ufn2UA5aze

Hikaru Shida may be engaged with outside projects right now, but she might focus on getting revenge once she returns to Tony Khan's promotion. The two women have defeated each other multiple times, leaving the door for their rubber match wide open down the road.

The feud between Deeb and Shida began last October when the former prevented the Japanese star from picking up the 50th win of her career. Hikaru Shida soon avenged her loss by eliminating Serena Deeb from the TBS Women's Championship tournament. The two women met again at Winter is Coming, where Shida outsmarted Deeb again.

Although this bout marked the end of their trilogy, Deeb extended the rivalry and defeated her on Dynamite a few weeks ago. It will be interesting to see how their long-running feud pans out once Hikaru Shida returns from Japan.

Do you want to see another match between Hikaru Shida and Serena Deeb? Sound off in the comments section

