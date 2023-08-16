Hikaru Shida wants champion vs. champion match with former WWE Superstar, their last match was over 9 years ago

AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida has faced some of the toughest competitors in the history of women's wrestling, but there is a former WWE Superstar that she wants to face more than most.

Shida defeated Toni Storm to become a two-time AEW Women's Champion on the 200th edition of Dynamite on August 2. However, she might not be considered the most dominant female champion under the Tony Khan umbrella.

That crown could rightfully belong to ROH Women's Champion Athena, and during a recent interview with Ella Jay of SEScoops, Shida admitted that she would love to run back a match the two ladies had over nine years ago.

"Yeah, actually, I have one name. It's Athena. We had just one single at SHIMMER. It was a long time ago, but I really love that much. I'm watching her for a long time, of course, in AEW but before when she was in the other company, I saw her long time and always she's good. So yeah, I believe in this reign I wrestle her. I really want to," said Shida. [H/T Fightful]

The match that Shida is talking about was her bout with Athena at SHIMMER's 'Volume 66' event that took place in April 2014, where the current AEW Women's Champion picked up the victory.

Hikaru Shida will defend the AEW Women's Championship at All In

All Elite Wrestling's debut in the United Kingdom is under two weeks away at the time of writing, and one of the biggest matches already announced for the event will involve Hikaru Shida defending her AEW Women's Championship.

Shida will defend the title in a four-way match against two members of The Outcasts, Saraya and Toni Storm, as well as either The Bunny or Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., who will face each other on this week's edition of AEW Dynamite with the winner advancing to Wembley Stadium.

Anna Jay could have walked into All In as the AEW Women's Champion as she faced Hikaru Shida on the August 9 edition of Dynamite, but the champion successfully defended her crown.

