Hilarious Tony Khan fan sign spotted during WWE Clash at the Castle 2024

WWE held its second-ever Clash at the Castle premium live event today, and AEW President Tony Khan was referenced in a fan sign on the pre-show. The sign was a dig at the All Elite Wrestling boss and a reference to a long-running joke.

Rumors have long circulated that Tony Khan is a fan of cocaine. While there's never been any real evidence that the AEW President partakes in the drug, his hectic schedule, perceived lack of sleep, and excitable personality have led many to joke that the 41-year-old enjoys it often.

The jokes began around the time Tony Khan began doing paid advertisements for IMPACT Wrestling (now TNA). AEW and IMPACT were partnered at the time, and Khan would cut humorous promos alongside Tony Schiavone, often wearing sunglasses as he dissed the Nashville-based promotion.

Trending

The latest play on the long-running joke was featured on the pre-show for today's WWE Clash at the Castle event. During the show, the camera caught a fan holding up his phone, which said "TONY COKE" in bold letters.

Check it out below:

Expand Tweet

WWE legend The Undertaker doesn't think Tony Khan has what it takes to make AEW succeed

All Elite Wrestling is WWE's biggest competitor since WCW closed up shop in 2001. Being the de facto #2 promotion doesn't mean that the Monday Night Wars will return, but some are still hoping to see a higher level of competition.

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker would love to see another major wrestling war, but he, like several others in the business, doesn't believe that Tony Khan will be able to lead his young promotion to those heights.

Speaking on his Six Feet Under podcast, the legendary star claimed that, while he thinks Khan is a good person, he doesn't believe the 41-year-old has the acumen to run a successful wrestling company:

"I don't think there is a real true leader in the locker room. And I don't, I am not sure... I have nothing against the man you know but I don't know that Tony is the guy to run the company. I mean his heart's in a good place and he wants to do something but I just don't know that he has the acumen to run a wrestling company against the juggernaut that is the WWE," said The Undertaker.

The Deadman's words have been echoed by others who wish to see AEW take a bigger step into the mainstream. However, with AEW's status as an alternative and its livelihood seemingly tied to its core market, it remains to be seen whether Khan & Co. will be able to do that.