"Hillbilly b**ch" - Multi-time champion confronts Jeff Jarrett on AEW Rampage

Tonight on Rampage, Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, and his crew stood face to face with NJPW Strong Openweight and ROH World Champion Eddie Kingston. This confrontation discussed whether Lethal would get a chance to challenge the champion.

Joined by the two parties was Stokely Hathaway, a member of the ROH Board of Directors. He was present for the dialogue between the two sides as he attempted to resolve the situation. Looking at his past accolades, Jay Lethal claimed he deserved a shot at the title.

Hathaway then proposed that this Saturday at Collision, Jeff Jarrett would take on Eddie Kingston, and should Jarrett win, this would allow Jay Lethal to have a shot at the ROH World Championship.

Kingston then sternly warned Jeff Jarrett as he threatened the veteran and claimed that he, too, could be dangerous.

"You think I don't know about Memphis wrestling? You think I don't know about the fights that are there? You think I don't know about the concession stand brawls? Brother, I grew up on that. That's something you don't know, you little hillbilly b**ch, is that I'm going to take you out and eat you alive," Kingston said. [2:09-2:30]

Fans will have to tune in this Saturday to find out whether Lethal vs Kingston may be a reality.

