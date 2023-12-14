"Him and Dana Brooke had heat over it" - Miro makes surprising revelation about Brodie Lee

AEW star Miro revealed a surprising detail about late star Brodie Lee on Twitter. Brodie was a loved superstar in the wrestling world and was well-respected among his peers.

Miro, who was known as Rusev during his time in WWE, revealed that Brodie Lee had some sort of heat with female star Dana Brooke. The man from Bulgaria took to Twitter and replied to a post about Brodie and said:

“He loved his double Bi shot. Him and Dana Brooke had heat over it.”

Brodie was the leader of the Dark Order in AEW and also won the TNT Championship during his short time in the company. He also had a memorable time in WWE as he was part of The Wyatt Family stable alongside the late Bray Wyatt, Erik Rowan, and Braun Strowman.

Erick Rowan did not get along with Brodie Lee at first

Brodie Lee and Erick Rowan were part of The Wyatt Family for a long time and, for the most part, were very good friends. However, things were not always rosy, especially at the start.

Rowan revealed how things got off to a rocky start and how he initially did not like Brodie. He was speaking with Chris Van Vliet when he said:

“Each journey is different for everybody. There are some wrestlers who can’t stand each other outside the ring. Of course, me and Jon [Huber] went through that stage earlier on. It’s well-publicized that there was friction between us, and it wasn’t until towards the end of The Wyatts stuff and Bludgeon Brothers [that] we just had this mutual respect for each other… The more time we spent together, the more we gelled as a team and as friends.”

Not many would have foreseen that things were not okay initially between the two men. The good thing is that they became very good friends later on.

Were you surprised by Erick Rowan’s revelation? Let us know in the comments below.