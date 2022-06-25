8-Time world champion makes a bold claim ahead of interim AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley

New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Hiroshi Tanahashi has made big claims ahead of his title match against AEW star Jon Moxley at Forbidden Door.

The Ace of NJPW will look to add another accolade to his impressive resume this Sunday. He will face the former Moxley to be crowned the interim All Elite World Champion. The match was scheduled after an injury sustained by current champion CM Punk.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion claimed that he will be the main feature of Forbidden Door. He discussed manifesting this crossover event between the two promotions three years ago.

“I will be the star of Forbidden Door. I mean, I did think of the name after all. When I first used the term, it was three years ago, and AEW had really only just gotten started. I don’t think anyone really knew how they would develop, but they had some great talent behind them, and I knew we would be onto something great if we crossed over. So coining that phrase, it was my way of putting things into the universe,” Tanahashi said. [H/T Sports Illustrated]

Hiroshi Tanahashi admires AEW star Jon Moxley

Speaking on the same interview, the eight-time IWGP World Champion shared his thoughts on his opponent at Forbidden Door, Jon Moxley.

Tanahashi said that come Sunday, he will be ready if things get wild. He also spoke about the former WWE Superstar having a size advantage and explained why he has earned his respect.

“If it’s up to him [Jon Moxley], this will get wild. But I’m expecting that. I can fight fire with fire. He’s a good bit bigger than me, and he has a reputation for being a street fighter. But he’s really precise with every little thing he does. Moxley rarely makes mistakes, and I respect that about him.”

Come Forbidden Door, Hiroshi Tanahashi has the chance to become the first non-AEW star to hold the promotion's world title. Meanwhile, Jon Moxley has the opportunity to become the first-ever two-time All Elite Wrestling World Champion. We will have to tune in to find out who comes out on top.

