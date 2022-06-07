"Punk owes me one" - Wrestling legend would like to face AEW Champion CM Punk at a major event next year

Hiroshi Tanahashi has touted Wrestle Kingdom as an eventual venue for his canceled clash with AEW Champion CM Punk.

Punk won the world title at Double or Nothing by defeating Hangman Page. However, after less than a week with the title around his waist, the Straight Edge star announced that he had sustained an injury that required surgery.

The timing could not have been worse, as it had just been teased that NJPW star Hiroshi Tanahashi would be Punk's challenger at Forbidden Door.

In his absence, Tanahashi will face rival Hirooki Goto for an opportunity at the Interim AEW World Championship at the upcoming event. Should he win the title, though, Tanahashi wants their match to go through at NJPW's biggest event, Wrestle Kingdom, as he revealed in an interview with Tokyo Sports:

"1.4 Wrestle Kingdom. Punk owes me one. I'd like to invite him to Japan. I've been to the US a lot, so come here with a special price. Tokyo Dome is a prestigious stage." (H/T: Fightful)

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

To become the Interim world champion, the Ace will have to defeat not only Hirooki Goto, but also either Jon Moxley or the winner of an upcoming battle royal.

Lance Archer fancies his chances at the Interim AEW World title

One man that has made his intentions clear for the Interim AEW title is former WWE and NJPW star Lance Archer. The Murderhawk Monster will look to overturn his fortunes following failed attempts at both Hangman Page and Jon Moxley for the championship.

Archer actually has a lengthy history with the man that stands in his way should he himself win the battle royal, having faced Mox once for the world title and on several occasions for the IWGP US belt.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Should Lance Archer defeat the Purveyor of Violence, he may face another NJPW US Championship rival in Hiroshi Tanahashi for the right to hold the interim title.

In any case, having been a NJPW star for almost a decade and given his previous title pedigree within AEW, The Murderhawk Monster does make for a viable challenger at the upcoming Forbidden Door event.

Ezekiel invites Elias to hang out with him in this Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far