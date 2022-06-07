×
Create
Notifications

"Punk owes me one" - Wrestling legend would like to face AEW Champion CM Punk at a major event next year

CM Punk is set to be out of action for a while
CM Punk is set to be out of action for a while
Max Everett
Max Everett
ANALYST
Modified Jun 07, 2022 04:28 AM IST

Hiroshi Tanahashi has touted Wrestle Kingdom as an eventual venue for his canceled clash with AEW Champion CM Punk.

Punk won the world title at Double or Nothing by defeating Hangman Page. However, after less than a week with the title around his waist, the Straight Edge star announced that he had sustained an injury that required surgery.

The timing could not have been worse, as it had just been teased that NJPW star Hiroshi Tanahashi would be Punk's challenger at Forbidden Door.

In his absence, Tanahashi will face rival Hirooki Goto for an opportunity at the Interim AEW World Championship at the upcoming event. Should he win the title, though, Tanahashi wants their match to go through at NJPW's biggest event, Wrestle Kingdom, as he revealed in an interview with Tokyo Sports:

"1.4 Wrestle Kingdom. Punk owes me one. I'd like to invite him to Japan. I've been to the US a lot, so come here with a special price. Tokyo Dome is a prestigious stage." (H/T: Fightful)
Look who just answered @CMPunk's challenge! It's The Ace 🎸 @tanahashi1_100 from @NJPWGlobal! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! https://t.co/zeAF59iVbi

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD

CONTINUE READING

To become the Interim world champion, the Ace will have to defeat not only Hirooki Goto, but also either Jon Moxley or the winner of an upcoming battle royal.

Lance Archer fancies his chances at the Interim AEW World title

One man that has made his intentions clear for the Interim AEW title is former WWE and NJPW star Lance Archer. The Murderhawk Monster will look to overturn his fortunes following failed attempts at both Hangman Page and Jon Moxley for the championship.

Archer actually has a lengthy history with the man that stands in his way should he himself win the battle royal, having faced Mox once for the world title and on several occasions for the IWGP US belt.

I’ve Fought for the @AEW World title twice Unsuccessfully. Now that a new champion is needed! And will be crowned at #AEW #ForbiddenDoor with @njpw1972 That I spent nearly 9 yrs with. Just feels like the RIGHT time! 3rd times the charm as they say! LFG! #MurderHawkChamp https://t.co/bflpf5qcA2

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD

CONTINUE READING

Also Read Article Continues below

Should Lance Archer defeat the Purveyor of Violence, he may face another NJPW US Championship rival in Hiroshi Tanahashi for the right to hold the interim title.

In any case, having been a NJPW star for almost a decade and given his previous title pedigree within AEW, The Murderhawk Monster does make for a viable challenger at the upcoming Forbidden Door event.

Ezekiel invites Elias to hang out with him in this Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive

Edited by Jacob Terrell

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी