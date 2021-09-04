Hiroshi Tanahashi makes first successful defense of the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship

In the main event of Night 1 of NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam, Hiroshi Tanahashi successfully defended the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship. The Ace was victorious after a hard-fought match against Kota Ibushi, to mark his first defense of the title.

In the lead-up to Wrestle Grand Slam at the MetLife Dome, Tanahashi had beaten Lance Archer at NJPW Resurgence to win the title. By doing so, the veteran got his hands on the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship for the very first time.

Shortly after this victory, Hiroshi Tanahashi called out his former tag team partner, Kota Ibushi, who had been out of in-ring action for a while due to aspiration pneumonia.

In the main event bout between Tanahashi and Ibushi, the reigning champion survived some of his opponent's hardest strikes, including the Kamigoye. The Ace eventually got the job done by pinning The Golden Star following a High Fly Flow from the top rope.

After the match, Tanahashi praised his competitor and also greeted the audience with a classic air guitar performance.

Hiroshi Tanahashi is expected to enter the G1 Climax next

The Ace will now aim to get a few successful title defenses under his belt, and it was also mentioned at the Wrestle Grand Slam broadcast that he could be gracing AEW with his presence once again.

Former champions Lance Archer and Jon Moxley will be hoping for a title shot soon against Hiroshi Tanahashi. While the veteran is expected to enter the G1 Climax next, he could certainly return to the US and fight superstars from the NJPW Strong or AEW roster.

As for Ibushi, the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion is also expected to follow Tanahashi and join this year's G1 Climax bracket. What is your prediction regarding their immediate futures in pro wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below.

QT Marshall reacted to Roman Reigns' controversial comments. Check it out right here!

Edited by Kartik Arry