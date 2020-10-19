Hiroshi Tanahashi had a disappointing G1 this year, finishing in the middle of Block B. For someone of Tanahashi's caliber, this will come as a massive disappointment but 'The Ace' already has his sights set on the NJPW United States Championship, which is currently held by Jon Moxley, who is also the current AEW World Champion.

Hiroshi Tanahashi takes on KENTA on November 7 in Osaka!



Tanahashi delivered his challenge backstage in Ryogoku... but did the season finale of KENTA's drama upstage him?



Following the G1 Final, Tanahashi spoke about facing KENTA and challenging him for his shot at the NJPW United States Championship. It's clear that Tanahashi is eyeing a possible match against Jon Moxley. With international travel still challenging due to COVID-19, it could be a while before we get this match:

Even though I couldn’t leave my mark in G1, I’m feeling confident. I reached 21 years in this pro-wrestling world on October 10th. I’m looking towards my 22nd year and my next goal will be the US Heavyweight title contract. I beat KENTA in G1. So, I can challenge, right?

Right now, international travel is challenging. Slowly more foreign wrestlers are making their way over here. Even though things have been tough, we are making progress, bit by bit. I want New Japan fans to see that I am able to progress, too. So, the first step is to get that US Heavyweight title contract. I don’t know how things will play out for the current champion, Moxley. But we have to take things as they come.

And I want people to see that pro-wrestling is coming back, bigger than ever. I believe that's right around the corner. I was able to make it through another G1. That's satisfying.

A brief look at Jon Moxley's run as AEW World Champion

Jon Moxley won the AEW World Championship at the Revolution PPV from Chris Jericho. Moxley has successfully defended the title against a number of AEW stars including Jake Hager of The Inner Circle, the leader of The Dark Order Brodie Lee, Darby Allin and most recently Lance Archer.

Moxley also looks set to face Eddie Kingston again in the near future after Kingston, Pentgon and Fenix attacked him at the end of last week's AEW Dynamite.