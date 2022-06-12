8-time world champion wins at Dominion, will face Jon Moxley for Interim AEW World Title at Forbidden Door

New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Hirooki Goto at Dominion. The Ace will challenge Jon Moxley for the Interim AEW World Title at Forbidden Door.

Tanahashi was previously set to face CM Punk at the upcoming pay-per-view after emerging to accept the champion's challenge. However, mere days after the revelation, the Second City Saint was forced to the sidelines with a foot injury.

AEW announced afterward that they would be hosting a series to crown an interim champion. This past week witnessed a Casino Battle Royal, where-in the winner proceeded to face Jon Moxley in the main event.

Mox defeated Kyle O'Reilly in the main event to punch his own ticket to the Forbidden Door show.

The Ace of New Japan secured the win to confirm that he will be Jon Moxley's opponent at the upcoming event, making one of today's biggest dream matches a possibility at last.

Moxley has a layered history with New Japan, having captured the IWGP United States Title on multiple occasions, as well as a starring performance in the promotion's iconic G1 Climax tournament.

It remains to be seen who will walk out of Forbidden Door as the Interim AEW World Champion and go on to face CM Punk upon his return.

