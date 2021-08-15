Hiroshi Tanahashi wins the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship at NJPW Resurgence

In the main event of NJPW Resurgence, Hiroshi Tanahashi captured the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship by beating Lance Archer. With the win, The Ace won the IWGP US Title for the very first time in his career.

The IWGP US Heavyweight Championship was the only title that was missing from Hiroshi Tanahashi's list of accomplishments so far and at Resurgence, The Ace successfully added it to his list.

The main event between Tanahashi and Archer was quite the match. As expected, the two men took each other to their limits but eventually, The Ace hit the High Fly Flow on his opponent to get the victory.

On the back of a huge Tokyo Dome main event against Shingo Takagi, Hiroshi Tanahashi was keen on bringing the IWGP US Heavyweight Title back to Japan. While it remains to be seen what plans New Japan Pro Wrestling will have in store for the new champion, former champion Archer did ask Tanahashi to bring himself to AEW.

However, prior to NJPW Resurgence, former IWGP US Heavyweight Champion, Jon Moxley did put Hiroshi Tanahashi on notice. The Death Rider is yet to receive his rematch for the belt and could challenge The Ace to a match at AEW All Out.

What's next for Hiroshi Tanahashi and Lance Archer?

Hiroshi Tanahashi could get a few defenses of the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship under his belt while he is still in the US. However, there is a chance that Tanahashi might take the belt to Japan, especially knowing that the IWGP US Heavyweight title hasn't been in Japan for a while due to the pandemic.

Former champion Lance Archer captured the belt from Jon Moxley at AEW Fyter Fest and even defended it against Bullet Club's Hikuleo on AEW. A rematch could be on the cards for Archer or a Triple Threat Match also involving Archer and Moxley could be on the cards.

