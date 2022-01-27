"The best physique in the history of professional wrestling" - AEW star Wardlow praises 6-time WWE Champion

Wardlow was recently the guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet. During the interview, the AEW star opened up about growing up as a huge wrestling fan, saying that he had wanted to become a pro wrestler since the time he was in elementary school.

Wardlow was also asked about which wrestler growing up was the biggest inspiration behind his physique and him starting to work out. The AEW star named 6-time WWE Champion and Hall of Famer Dave Bautista aka Batista:

Dave Bautista. So I was a junior in high school in 2005. In 2005, Dave Bautista was in Evolution, peak Evolution era, you know, starting to branch out on his own and I was just amazed by him and I personally think he has the best physique in the history of professional wrestling, if you're just talking about looks alone. His physique was just astounding to me and I just looked at him and I was like, yeah that's what we're going for.

Dude, he was a monster. I still struggle to accept the fact that I'll never be quite as gigantic as Batista but as close as I can get, I'm happy with it.

The Pinnacle took out CM Punk on AEW Dynamite last night

Last night's AEW Dynamite saw a promo battle between CM Punk and MJF. Punk tried to get MJF to wrestle him but the latter only agreed to a match next week in Punk's home town of Chicago.

After the promo, MJF called out FTR and Wardlow and then made their way down to the ring as Shawn Spears blindsided Punk with a steel chair. We then saw Wardlow take out Punk with a powerbomb following which, to add insult to injury, MJF sat on his chest, mocking his pipe bomb promo pose.

Also Read Article Continues below

If any quotes are used from this interview please add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling

A popular wrestling star picked Dr. Britt Baker over Charlotte Flair in a Sportskeeda Exclusive here

Edited by Anirudh B