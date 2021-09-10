"His booking has been ridiculous" - Jim Cornette slams top AEW star's booking

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently shared his thoughts on Hangman Page's AEW booking, calling it "ridiculous." Despite being one of the top stars, Page has been absent from the show.

With the recent arrivals of many top stars, fans believe Page might get overshadowed during this absence. Cornette also shared similar sentiments on his podcast, Jim Cornette's Drive Thru.

The former booker stated that AEW halted Hangman Page's momentum with poor booking. According to Cornette, Page should have competed in the main event of All Out 2021.

Furthermore, he explained that Page might not get his title shot anytime soon. AEW has already hired stars like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Adam Cole who can easily overshadow Hangman Page chasing the title.

"Oh good god, at this point, Hangman Page, wonderful human being for sure, but his booking has been ridiculous since he started. They got Bryan Danielson now, they got CM Punk, they got Adam Cole, they may have Bray Wyatt coming. That's why I said he should have the match in Chicago because I think that's the last time we see him in the title picture for a while as he's got outranked badly over the people that have just come in. It's just silliness. And this was good for the top-level independent talent on TV doing the best they can, but now they are getting stars," said Jim Cornette.

Why is Hangman Page absent from AEW?

Fans desperately wanted to see Hangman Page dethrone Kenny Omega as the AEW Champion at All Out 2021. Speaking at the post-All Out Media Scrum, AEW President Tony Khan clarified that Page himself requested some time off from the company.

The former AEW Tag Team Champion wanted the time off for his family. Page and wife Amanda Woltz are expecting their first child.

We'll see if Page aims for the AEW Championship following his return or if he has to climb up the AEW hierarchy to earn a title shot.

Do you think Jim Cornette is right about Hangman Page's booking in AEW? Do you think Page might struggle amid so many established stars? Sound off in the comments section below.

